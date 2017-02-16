Optronics Launches Bold New Merchandising Program at HDAW

Optronics International, a leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced the introduction of a sweeping new merchandising and in-store sales support program that it first revealed to key distributors at HDAW 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The program includes new packaging, retail displays, signage, posters, collateral literature and videos.

Optronics used one-on-one meetings at HDAW to present distributors with new, innovative, state-of-the-art options for in-store sales and merchandising that rival those being employed in the advanced retail automotive industry. Pilot programs at some select distributors have been credited with increasing sales of Optronics lighting by almost 10 percent.

“Our new merchandising and in-store sales support program can take a distributor’s showroom to a whole new level by employing more sophisticated point-of-sale marketing techniques,” Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International, said. “With our program, distributors benefit from having Optronics become their merchandising consultant for vehicle lighting.”

Optronics offers distributors one of the widest arrays of merchandising tools in the heavy-duty industry. In addition to traditional merchandising tools, Optronics supports its distributors with custom display services that meet the needs of specific organizations within specific geographies and markets.

“Optronics offers us merchandising and in-store sales support that is both flexible and effective,” Chris Craddock, vice president of sales and Marketing for WheelTime Network LLC, said. “Optronics is an enthusiastic lighting supplier that knows what works in lighting sales and knows how to deliver that to its channel partners.”

With an Optronics’ merchandising program, the lighting sells itself. All materials have recently been assessed and updated to optimize effectiveness and visual appeal.

New packaging is smart and attention getting. Standard bulk and polybag packaging all feature color-coded graphics and UPC designations for convenience. Many LED lamp packages include inviting “try me” packaging that beckons customers to interact with the product in a way that is both intimate and visually arresting.

Retail displays offer flexibility and enable distributors to put lighting products where the action is. Floor displays and bin boxes are large, sturdy and attention getting, while counter displays make ample quantities of specialty lighting products available for impulse purchases.

Signage options are many and varied. Optronics offers a wide selection of gondola headers, endcap headers, aisle intruders, shelf talkers, product tags and vinyl banners. Available posters explain federal lighting requirements for trucks and trailers, as well as school bus and recreational vehicles.

All new self-contained lighting displays can sit on counters and can be mounted on walls to attract optimal visual attention. The displays feature lit products mounted in smooth stainless steel housings. A variety of static cling, vinyl decals, counter mats and collateral material are also available.

Optronics is also breaking new ground with the production of product videos. The videos can be played on the flat-panel screens that are becoming increasingly prevalent behind the counter and within the showroom environment.

“Video is a sophisticated medium that many of our more forward thinking distributors have been embracing in recent years,” Johnson said. “Optronics has built a library of product and promotional videos that have been specifically developed for such applications.”

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s extensive distribution network of more than 12,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.

To view examples of Optronics product displays, please visit: http://optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/Displays.aspx

To view Optronics videos, please visit: http://www.optronicsinc.com/VIDEOS/ProductVideos.aspx

As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products. The company specializes in interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for the marine, RV, trailer, HD and transit vehicle markets. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan, with additional manufacturing capabilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The company has an ISO 9001:2008 certified distribution facility in Goshen, Indiana, as well as distribution through its location in Ontario, Canada. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.