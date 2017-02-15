It’s a Mouthwatering March in Westchester County

There are plenty of tasty opportunities for visitors in Westchester County this March.

“With over 100 Westchester restaurants participating, Hudson Valley Restaurant Week offers diners every cuisine imaginable,” said County Executive Robert P. Astorino. “The County is also thrilled to be participating in New York’s MapleFest this spring. Bring the whole family for a pancake breakfast and discover how Maple Syrup is made right here in Westchester.”

Fit for Foodies

The most popular foodie event is back. Spring Hudson Valley Restaurant Week takes place March 6th – 19th. Over 100 Westchester County restaurants will be participating in HVRW from classic favorites to brand new spots. Participating restaurants offer a three-course, prix fixe dinner menu for $32.95 per person (plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and may offer a three-course lunch menu for $22.95 per person (plus tax, beverage and gratuity). For more information on Spring Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, visit https://www.valleytable.com/hvrw.

A Sweet Spring

Celebrate New York's Maple Fest Weekend March 18-19 and 25-26. Visit White Oak Farm, the only commercial producer in Westchester County and the closest sugar house to New York City offering visitors tours of the beautiful sugar house and the opportunity to learn how maple syrup is made. No registration necessary for tours. Complete your sweet experience by enjoying a delicious pancake breakfast at Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center, which is just up the road from White Oak Farm. Advanced registration is required for Pancake Breakfast. Visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/128237 to purchase pancake tickets.

Stay and Play

Enjoy spectacular views at The Inn on The Hudson. Through February 28th, winter rates are 20 percent off. For more information visit, http://www.innonthehudson.com/

At The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester, luxury hotel packages allow visitors to experience everything that makes the hotel unique. The Ritz Carlton has several special offers this spring including the Reconnect Package and the Discover With You Package. Visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-york/westchester/offers for more information.

The Westchester Marriott is offering many opportunities for rest and relaxation. Visit their spa or enjoy delicious dining at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Find out more information at http://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/nycwe-westchester-marriott/

Crabtree’s Kittle House offers The Lover’s Stay at the Cozy Inn all February long. Enjoy a four course or six course chef’s tasting menu and a night at the historic inn. Pricing and more information is available by visiting http://www.kittlehouse.com/lovers-special/

For the latest events and happenings in Westchester, log onto http://www.visitwestchesterny.com, like us on Facebook (facebook.com/westchestercountytourism), follow us on Twitter @westchestertour or call 1-800-833-9282. View our new insta travel guide by visiting: https://www.instagram.com/visitwestchesterny/

To view the Westchester County Destination Guide, please visit http://bit.ly/2cCFErf

About Westchester County Tourism & Film

Tourism & Film is Westchester County’s official destination marketing organization. Its mission is to generate economic benefits by enhancing the image and promoting Westchester County as a premier business and leisure destination in the Hudson Valley region. The Tourism & Film Office in Westchester County is a division within County Executive Robert P. Astorino’s Office of Economic Development.