The San Diego employment law lawyers at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik filed a proposed class action lawsuit against AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center LP for allegedly failing Anaheim Regional Medical Center lawsuit, Case No. 30-2017-00899024-CU-OE-CXC is currently pending in Orange County Superior Court. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The class action complaint filed against Anaheim Regional Medical Center alleges that the employees working at the hospital were not always able to take their thirty minute uninterrupted meal breaks before their fifth hour of work. Additionally, the Complaint also alleges that the hospital employees working for Anaheim Regional Medical Center were also required to work while not being provided an opportunity to take their off-duty rest periods.

California law requires employers to provide their non-exempt employees paid on an hourly basis with thirty minute meal periods and ten minute rest periods in certain time frames.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik is an employment law firm that dedicates its practice to helping employees fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act.

