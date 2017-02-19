Economic Development Coalition Reports a $68k Increase in Revenue

We want to coalesce our five cities, corporations, organizations, and government entities, creating a seamless regional economic development platform.

The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest California recently announced the strides it has made in the year 2016. In October it unveiled the new Golf Classic. In November, it announced its name change to Economic Development Coalition, and as of December, it has a new distinct logo and revamped "our committees" following a full brand and digital refresh with the help of local brand development agency, The Branding Hive (http://www.thebrandinghive.com). These exciting changes come just in time for the State of the Economic Development Coalition event, which showcased where the EDC has been and where it’s going.

So why the new look and feel? “The last time we changed our look was over 10 years ago, and our goals have changed since then and obviously the economy has changed, society has changed, and it was time to take a modern approach at how we were presenting ourselves,” Doug McAllister, The Economic Development Coalition Executive Director stated. “We want to coalesce our five cities, corporations, organizations, and government entities, creating a seamless regional economic development platform. We now have a robust window of time to expand and focus on building both domestic and international partnerships, retaining existing businesses and attracting new ones in order to enhance our already stellar quality of life by getting our folks off the freeways by creating more local jobs....”

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, Mr. McAllister’s address highlighted key accomplishments from 2016, including the financial growth of the organization, the increase in membership and the economic development across all cities. The region is now branded as "Valley of Innovation." This title does not speak to technology alone, but the growing sectors of business and education opportunities in the area and how they, along with government partners, are innovatively growing a culture that finds a way to the kind of “yes” that spurs further economic growth in the region.

The Economic Development Coalition expects to build the organization into a hub supporting business expansion as well as a long-term destination for international interests. The partnering Innovation cities are making great strides to a productive and robust economy with the expansion of Pechanga Resort and Casino's (http://www.pechanga.com/expansion) new AAA Four Diamond hotel wing to include 1,100 rooms, 2 story luxury spas, and 40,000 sq ft. of dividable ballroom. The City of Murrieta (http://www.murrietaca.gov/departments/ed/default.asp) is now home to Rady's Children's Hospital, and three new hotels to include Residence Inns by Marriott Murrieta and Hampton Inn. The City of Lake Elsinore (http://www.lake-elsinore.org/businesses/economic-development) will finish its new 22-acre sports park, aimed for championship and tournament sports and three new hotels are in the works to support the expected influx of visitors.

The Economic Development Coalition will be hosting its first State of the Region on April 27, 2017 to fully highlight all that the region has to offer and has accomplished. At this event, Mr. McAllister will role out the argument that supports the fact that this region is the “Future of California.” The EDC will also be highlighting and celebrating examples of the kind of innovation that makes this claim true. This event comes at the end of the Riverside County’s "Innovation Month." The Economic Development Coalition is located in Southwest Riverside County and includes the cities of Temecula, Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Menifee as well as portions of the County of Riverside.

