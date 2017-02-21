Fiber Mountain Introduces LS-2520 QSFP Breakout for Cisco® NCS 1002

Fiber Mountain LS-2520 Breakout for Cisco NCS 1002 “The Fiber Mountain team has created the a great companion to the NCS 1002 that simplifies operations for break-out applications and Cisco is enthusiastic about early customer feedback.” said Sushin Suresan, Product Manager, Cisco.

Fiber Mountain, Inc., the Glass Core Company and provider of transformative and managed fiber connectivity for webscale, enterprise and colocation data centers, today announced it has developed an extension to the Glass Core range of Fiber Port Aggregators specifically for operation with the Cisco NCS 1002 optical transport platform. The LS-2520 QSFP Breakout provides a simple direct port mapping for orderly breakout of all NCS 1002 QSFP ports to LC connections with per-port LEDs.

“We are excited to partner with Cisco’s NCS team to deliver the most efficient integrated QSFP breakout solution available for the NCS 1002 that maps ports directly.” said M. H. Raza, CEO of Fiber Mountain.“

“The Fiber Mountain team has created the a great companion to the NCS 1002 that simplifies operations for break-out applications and Cisco is enthusiastic about early customer feedback.” said Sushin Suresan, Product Manager, Cisco.

The NCS 1002 provides eight high speed 250 Gbps DWDM trunk ports and 20 QSFP ports, which are able to accept either QSFP+ transceivers for 40 Gbps and 10 Gbps applications or QSFP28 transceivers for 100 Gbps applications. This provides up to 2 Tbps capacity for transport both within and between data centers or Points-of-Presence (PoP).

The LS-2520 provides direct port-mapping of all NCS 1002 QSFP ports and includes per-port LED visibility and is fully integrated with and managed by Cisco’s software.

For more information visit info.fibermountain.com/GlassCore.

About Fiber Mountain

Fiber Mountain, Inc. transforms physical layer connectivity into a software controlled network asset managed from the same screen as routers, switches, servers and storage. The Glass Core™ solution provides freedom from rigid data center architectures, enabling flexibility at the speed of software. Through its AllPath® Director orchestration system, Optical Path Exchange (OPX®) and AllPath® Connect family of intelligent layer 1 products, Fiber Mountain™ dramatically increases network speed and efficiency and significantly reduces traditional data center expansion and operation costs. For more information, please visit http://www.fibermountain.com.

Fiber Mountain, Inc. Contact

Bill Miller

VP Marketing

(203) 806-4040

BillMiller(at)fibermountain(dot)com