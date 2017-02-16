“Uniqueness is essential to growth in the insurance market. There is fierce competition, but with that comes a unique opportunity to go beyond coverage and engage all key stakeholders with value throughout the life of the policy.”

Freberg Environmental Insurance (FEI), an insurance program manager that specializes in developing, marketing and underwriting insurance programs, has announced the addition of the Freberg Resource Network for Freberg’s A&E policyholders.

Underwriting on behalf of leading insurance carriers, FEI has become a comprehensive, flexible and responsive market for brokers serving environmental and other niche markets. Freberg’s A&E program has partnered with Enquiron® to provide the Freberg Resource Network, which offers architects and engineers-specific content and resources along with human resources and employment law tools and advice. All Freberg A&E policyholders will have access to the Freberg Resource Network.

“FEI is striving to create unique offerings in the marketplace. Providing a superior experience for our policyholders and our brokers is an important part of that. The Freberg Resource Network is a platform that will help both of these key groups get the resources and answers they need to address day-to-day issues without taking their focus off of core goals. It is a true advantage and, therefore, a genuine reason for Architects and Engineers employers to choose Freberg,” said Stacy D. Brown, President, CEO, Freberg.

“Uniqueness is essential to growth in the insurance market. There is fierce competition, but with that comes a unique opportunity to go beyond coverage and engage all key stakeholders with value throughout the life of the policy,” said Mike Naclerio, President and CEO of Enquiron. “FEI is reconfirming its leadership position in the industry by providing a customized platform, which includes proprietary services their policyholders and brokers can use on an ongoing basis, well beyond the traditional transactional nature of insurance. We’re excited to support Freberg with our unique client-centric partnership strategies to continue to drive the programs’ strong growth.”

FEI is not affiliated with Enquiron; receives no compensation for Enquiron and assumes no liability for the service provided by Enquiron.

About Freberg Environmental Insurance

Freberg Environmental Insurance (FEI), has been a leading insurance program manager for over 25 years. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Freberg underwrites on behalf of leading insurance carriers and has become a comprehensive, flexible and responsive market for brokers serving environmental and other niche markets. Since inception, FEI has earned a solid reputation with agents, insurance carriers and reinsurers for its ability to identify and quickly respond to market needs with innovative, financially sound products. For more information, visit: http://www.feiinsurance.com.

About Enquiron®

Enquiron, http://www.enquiron.com, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides consultative business solutions to employers in all 50 states, across various industries, sectors and sizes. Since 1996, Enquiron has revolutionized the way that services impacting HR, Employment Law, Health Care, Retirement and more are delivered to and utilized by employers. Enquiron has locations across the United States and is a trusted partner to organizations who need specific answers to specific questions.