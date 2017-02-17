“Unlike transitioning to a new provider, we’re confident this will be a seamless transition process for customers,” said Joe Luedtke, LPi President.

Liturgical Publications and YapStone today announced a definitive agreement to divest YapStone’s ParishPay™ merchant portfolio to Liturgical Publications (“LPi”), a Catholic stewardship and communications company. The sale is consistent with YapStone’s focus on providing end-to-end payment solutions to global marketplaces and large vertical markets. LPi’s acquisition of ParishPay’s merchant portfolio continues their expansion as a single source provider of digital, print and service solutions helping parishes create more vibrant and fiscally secure faith communities.

ParishPay customers will be transitioning to LPi’s WeShare service, the largest electronic-giving provider serving the Catholic Church both in the US and abroad. WeShare’s easy to use interface is compatible with all mobile devices and tablets, integrates with most church management systems, and provides the ability to set up parish events and formational offerings taking payments and registrations online. WeShare maintains a PCI Level 1 certification, the highest in the industry, and also conducts an annual SSAE-16 audit of its controls. WeShare customers are assigned a dedicated, full-time Engagement Manager to help them generate extra financial resources to engage more parishioners in the work of the church.

“Unlike transitioning to a new provider, we’re confident this will be a seamless transition process for customers,” said Joe Luedtke, LPi President. “There will be no disruption of deposits or loss of donors. The upgrade to WeShare will be fully automated and require no action by either the parish admin or donor.”

“The agreement to divest ParishPay to LPi is mutually beneficial for all involved,” said David Weiss, YapStone President. “Our ParishPay customers have relied on our services to maintain their online giving programs, and our team is committed to partnering with LPi to support each parish through this important transition.”

Effective as of today all customers have a dedicated LPi Engagement Manager that will support them and their parish donors. When upgraded to WeShare, parishes will benefit from added features and functionality.

The upgrade to LPi’s online giving program includes:



Event Management System with event registration and payment features

Mobile platform for easy donor access and management

Professional promotional materials

Fully managed email and direct mail campaigns

About LPi – Liturgical Publications is a stewardship and communications company providing a single source of digital, print and service solutions for the Catholic Church. As a trusted partner to over 6000 parishes, LPi is committed to helping customers engage more parishioners and evangelize a new generation of disciples. LPi offers parishes digital solutions for increased engagement including online giving, websites, mobile phone applications and digital art and content. LPi’s new custom service division provides parishes sustainable offertory programs, stewardship workshops and catechesis, and complete parish branding packages. LPi’s print solutions include newsletters, ad-supported church bulletins, directories, welcome packets, and calendars. Headquartered in New Berlin, WI, LPi has additional offices in Cleveland, Ohio, Hartford, Connecticut, Las Vegas, Nevada, Denver, Colorado, Winter Haven, Florida and Dublin, Ireland.

About YapStone – YapStone is a global provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces and large vertical markets. YapStone powers electronic payments for sharing economy marketplaces, such as HomeAway® and VRBO®, and thousands of apartment and vacation rental companies, homeowners’ associations, self-storage companies, and hospitality establishments. YapStone processes over $17B in payment volume annually and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for nine consecutive years, named to the Forbes’ List of Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2016 as well as Forbes’ list of America’s Most Promising Companies in 2015. YapStone has raised over $110 million from investors including Accel Partners, Meritech Capital and Bregal Sagemount. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, YapStone has additional offices in Santa Monica, California, Austin, Texas, and Drogheda, Ireland. For more information, visit yapstone.com