To help Melton Technologies clients comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, Melton Technologies has partnered with J. J. Keller to offer their electronic logging solution through an integration with Melton’s Horizon Dispatching system. This integration of technologies is designed to provide fleets with a seamless tool for implementing ELDs and complying with the mandate.

“We’ve selected J. J. Keller’s Elogging system because it’s the industry’s most simple, flexible electronic logbook solution,” said Melton Technologies’ founder Chuck Melton. “By combining their technology with our Horizon system, we’re continuing our mission to help transportation professionals work more efficiently, while keeping them at the leading edge of Hours of Service compliance. This partnership with J. J. Keller will fulfill that mission and ensure our clients have the most cost-effective, cloud-based, mobile-friendly solution available. This is a huge opportunity where everyone’s a winner!”

The J. J. Keller® ELog system includes an ELD that gathers engine data and sends it via Bluetooth to the J. J. Keller Mobile® logging app. The ELD is compatible with all vehicle classes, and the app can be downloaded on drivers’ Android™, iPad® or iPhone® smart devices.

About Melton Technologies

From day one, Melton Technologies (MTI) has always been focused on making it easier for trucking companies to embrace new technology and improve their bottom line with high-quality trucking software. With a long history of innovation, MTI has made it possible for smaller companies to compete with the larger ones by equipping them with the needed technology.

Today, MTI is a leading provider of PC-based trucking software, covering all aspects of fleet management operations, from dispatch operations to billing and settlements to maintenance and driver compliance.

For more information on this integrated solution, or to request a demonstration, visit http://www.meltontechnologies.com or call (336) 659-0815.

About J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

Since its beginning as a one-man consulting firm in 1953, J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. has grown to become the most respected name in safety and regulatory compliance. Now over 1,400 associates strong, J. J. Keller serves over 560,000 customers — including over 90% of the Fortune 1000® companies. The company’s subject-matter expertise spans nearly 1,500 topics, and its diverse solutions include ELogs and mobile technology; training via online courses, streaming video or DVD; online management tools; managed services; consulting services; online and print publications; forms and supplies.

For more information, visit JJKeller.com/Elogs

Apple, iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google Inc.