Newtown refuses to become another statistic in the fight against drugs. In a three-day community event, March 27-29, Newtown Parent Connection, Inc. will summon the nation’s top authorities – former Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Robert Stutman and the Honorable Jodi Debbrecht Switalski – to empower and educate parents, students, administrators, law enforcement, and medical professionals with the most current scientific research and knowledge available.

The Goal: Protect our families, our communities, and our work environments from the greatest public health issue of our time.

“Not My Kid, Not My Community,” the parent component of Mr. Stutman and Judge Switalski’s program, will take place on Tuesday, March 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Newtown Middle School. The event will cover what kids are really saying, the effects of drugs and alcohol, warning signs of abuse, and effective strategies for dealing with substance abuse. All community members are invited to attend.

“Kids who are using drugs have no idea what they are taking and have no room for mistakes. The reality is that the chemicals used are becoming more intense and dealers are getting smarter. Kids are getting slipped synthetic drugs and don’t even know it,” said Judge Switalski. Based on her 25 years of front-line experience as a former violent felony assistant prosecutor, child protection worker, and district court judge who operated highly successful sobriety, drug and veterans treatment courts, Judge Switalski has first-hand experience dealing with the issues facing our youth today.

“Most adults know almost nothing about the world of kids and drugs. Drugs will go on destroying our young people if we continue to fail to deal with abuse and make substantial change,” said Mr. Stutman.

Is there hope? Yes.

Those who attend any of The Stutman Switalski Group’s community programs will walk away with the tools to deal with this issue. It’s about being proactive, having the truth, and equipping groups with the tools they need to make an impact against the drug epidemic now.

The program is funded by solution-oriented sponsor Solo Technology Holdings, LLC, creator of the iKeyp®, the first smartphone-enabled personal safe designed to safeguard prescription medications. Five iKeyp safes will also be raffled amongst the first hundred people to sign up for the “Not My Kid, Not My Community” evening program.

Dorrie Carolan, founder of Newtown Parent Connection, Inc. said, “We believe that knowledge is power, and by becoming better informed, we can begin to take the steps necessary to prevent or treat the problem. With Robert and Judge Jodi’s help and the support of Solo Technology Holdings, we believe we can turn it around and enact positive change.”

Newtown Middle School is located at 11 Queen Street in Newtown, CT. For more information or to register for the “Not My Kid, Not My Community” evening program, please contact Dorrie Carolan at Dorrie(at)NewtownParentConnection(dot)org.

The Stutman Switalski Group delivers insights, action plans, and results with their scientifically-based, no-nonsense approach that leaves audiences with both the will and the way to affect positive change. For more information, visit http://www.thestutmanswitalskigroup.com.

Solo Technology Holdings, LLC works with advocacy groups, parents, medical professionals, and those in the healthcare industry to educate communities about the safe storage of prescription medications. For more information on the iKeyp, visit http://www.ikeyp.com or contact info(at)iKeyp(dot)com.

Newtown Parent Connection, Inc., a non-profit organization, has been educating and empowering the local community in the prevention of substance abuse since 1993. For more information, visit http://www.newtownparentconnection.org.