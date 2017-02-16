Quadric Software Celebrates 9th Anniversary

Being located in Vermont naturally breeds workplaces where people look forward to going to work. The culture here is a positive one that promotes hard work, respect, and having fun at the end of the day- and it’s contagious.

Quadric Software, provider of the leading backup solution for Citrix XenServer, celebrated 9 years in business on Sunday. Their success is largely ascribed to powerful partnerships and creating a corporate atmosphere based on trust and teamwork.

As Quadric Software nears its Silver Anniversary, the company recognizes that the success of their solution wouldn’t be possible without the feedback and support of their customers and partners worldwide.

Quadric’s CEO and Co-Founder, Phil Baskette took the opportunity to thank their supporters, “We know that we wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our customers and partners,” said Baskette, “From distilling real world IT needs to providing advocacy and outreach, many of the improvements we’ve made to Alike can be attributed to forging lasting partnerships based on trust and collaboration.”

Cultivating a team of passionate employees built on that same sense of collaboration has also contributed to Quadric’s growth and success over the last nine years. “I am so grateful for the hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm that everyone at Quadric brings to work every day, and I’m constantly impressed with how our employees work together on every project,” Baskette comments.

Baskette then adds, “Fostering a creative, open, and respectful environment where frequent collaboration between groups and departments that wouldn’t traditionally overlap has helped us draw on the strengths and talents of everyone here. We have a lot of exceptionally talented folks here at Quadric, and with the exception of Steve,* everyone has a great sense of humor—a vital aspect of any workplace. I truly feel fortunate to work with such a talented, fun group of people.

When asked how he has helped create such a vibrant atmosphere at Quadric, Baskette says, “Over the years, I have learned that great ideas can come from anywhere. If I have faith in my team, value every single person here and the talents they have to offer, and give them the tools and space they need to generate new ideas, we will only continue to improve as people, and as a company that creates new and innovative solutions.”

Baskette explains that part of having a fun and engaging work culture is the location of their main office. “There’s something about being located in Vermont that naturally breeds workplaces where people actually look forward to going to work. The culture around here is a positive one that promotes hard work, respect, and having fun at the end of the day- and it’s contagious. Also, having a dog-friendly workplace, being in a state with the greatest number of breweries per capita, and having the occasional beer Friday doesn’t hurt either,” Baskette jokes.

In a final comment, Baskette shares some thoughts on what the future holds for Quadric Software: “In just nine years, we have gained a reputation as the provider of one of the most dynamic BDR solutions to users around the world. We plan to maintain that reputation through developing new solutions, such as the Alike Appliance (A2) that’s currently in beta, and continuing to cultivate strong partnerships and a supportive and friendly work environment that results in success for everyone.”

*Quadric would like to let readers know that there is no one named Steve currently working there, but if they ever hire someone named Steve, he will be the butt of all office jokes.

For more information, or to start a 30-day free trial of Alike DR, visit quadricsoftware.com.