Aligned Data Centers Signs Insight to Lease in Plano, Texas

Aligned Data Centers, a division of Aligned Energy, announced today that Insight (Nasdaq:NSIT), a leading provider of Intelligent Technology Solutions™ to organizations of all sizes, has signed a lease for power and space in their ultra-efficient, next-generation 30 MW, 300,000-square-foot Plano data center just outside the Dallas metro area.

“Insight sets a high bar for technology and our new data center was no exception. We needed a partner to build a data center that would meet our current and future needs as we optimize our operations,” said Mike Guggemos, CIO at Insight. “We also needed a partner that understood our drive to help businesses run smarter. Aligned Data Centers provided the most powerful and efficient data center space that will allow us to enhance our capabilities for our clients. This means faster, more broad capabilities for our clients.”

“Insight is a model Fortune 500 Company where strong leadership and an unparalleled expertise in providing technology services and solutions to their clients are reflective of the company’s culture and widely-respected reputation,” says Jakob Carnemark, CEO of Aligned Energy. “We are delighted to partner with them as their core values align with ours, and look forward to providing them with a flexible, reliable and highly efficient data center environment that allows them to scale as much as they need to during this phase of sustained growth.”

Aligned Data Centers’ intelligent infrastructure, capable of supporting mixed power densities up to 50kW per rack, combined with its vertically integrated supply chain, allows customers like Insight more control to quickly scale their data center within their current space or when they need to provision more. Additionally, Insight receives the added benefit of operating in an evolved, hyper-efficient mission critical facility that guarantees an industry-low average of 1.15 PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) where tenants benefit from flexible colocation services and substantial cost savings, including reduced operating costs associated with less water and energy consumption.

Insight was represented by Kirk Killian, President, Partners National Mission Critical Facilities.

About Insight

From business and government organizations to healthcare and educational institutions, Insight empowers clients with Intelligent Technology™ solutions to realize their goals. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of hardware, software, cloud and service solutions, our 6,000 teammates provide clients the guidance and expertise needed to select, implement and manage complex technology solutions to drive business outcomes. Through our world-class people, partnerships, services and delivery solutions, we help businesses run smarter. Discover more at http://www.insight.com.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers, a division of Aligned Energy Holdings LP, provides the data center as a utility for cloud and enterprise service providers who require greater control of data center costs and faster time-to-market. Aligned Data Centers’ evolved approach eliminates the need to forecast future IT demand and provides control over capacity, so its clients use less and can better align the data center to the needs of their business. For more information on Aligned Data Centers, please visit http://www.aligneddatacenters.com.