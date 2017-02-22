The SeniorCare Investor will host an important webinar— Seniors Housing M&A: The Numbers, the Deals and the 2017 Forecast —on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 1:00 PM ET. A recording of the webinar will also be made available following its live presentation. The webinar is part of the Interactive Webinar Series.

If you want to find out what really happened in the seniors housing and care merger and acquisition market in 2016, and the prospects for this year, this is the webinar for you. Every year, we release the initial statistics for skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living in this webinar based on our proprietary database of transactions. The panelists will provide their take on what happened in the market and what can be expected in 2017.

Steve Monroe, Editor of The SeniorCare Investor and moderator of the panel, will pose relevant topics such as: Why the average price per bed for SNF’s continues to rise; he prospects for SNF cap rates for 2017 and beyond; Why the average price per unit for both assisted and independent living communities remained near record levels, and what we can expect in the future; How the AL and IL cap rates have changed and why and Who was buying and who was selling, and why. Our panel of experts will include, Arnold Whitman, Chairman, Formation Capital, Bill Milligan, President Ziegler Financing Corp. & Managing Director Corporate Finance Senior Living, Ziegler and Alan Plush, CEO, HealthTrust.

If you’re interested in this topic, then you won’t want to miss the live webinar on February 23, 2017, at 1:00 pm ET, or miss out on the recording that will be available following the webinar.

