Orchestrate, LLC (“Orchestrate”) announced today that Mix, its new Document Merge solution using Salesforce.com records, is now available in beta and coming soon to the Salesforce AppExchange. Mix gives financial institutions access to a library of over 30,000 forms and the ability to merge data and collect e-signatures for up to 2,000 unique records in a single transaction.

“We created Mix to solve many financial industry problems with document merge workflows. Mix brings a comprehensive document merge, form filling and workflow integrated solution to the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Josh Van Heukelom, President and Co-CTO of Orchestrate. “Prior to Mix this required disparate applications from multiple vendors.”

Mix is compatible as a Document Merge solution with the full Microsoft Office suite, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel and works seamlessly with ProcessComposer workflows.

With Mix, users are able to:



Create custom documents – Merge data from Salesforce CRM records into custom Word, PowerPoint, and Excel templates, with up to 2,000 individual records included in a single transaction.

E-sign – Template-specific electronic signature configuration and routing.

Access the Quik! forms library – With Mix, map Salesforce-to-Quik! fields from Accounts, Contacts, and Cases and fill forms from Salesforce records

Sayer Martin, Orchestrate COO & Co-CTO, added, “We’re excited to integrate Mix with our award-winning ProcessComposer app from day one, so using Mix to generate a document will be as simple as adding a Document Merge Step to an existing workflow process.”

Mix is available now in beta for select users, and will be released soon on the Salesforce AppExchange for all Salesforce users starting at $10 monthly per user.

To learn more about Mix please visit http://www.orchestrate.com, or call 877.259.6083.

About Orchestrate, LLC

Orchestrate, LLC is a Salesforce Partner company whose mission is to enable best-of-breed operations for every financial services firm. Our award-winning application ProcessComposer is the most popular and fastest growing workflow automation tool on Salesforce's AppExchange. We offer additional applications, provide Professional Services and Custom Application Development branded as Virtuoso" and Salesforce support services under the Maestro" banner.

For more information about Orchestrate, visit http://www.orchestrate.com and follow Orchestrate on Twitter: @orchestrate_llc