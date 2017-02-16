Rockler Woodworking and Hardware has introduced a new jig for the table saw that makes it easier to achieve clean, controlled cuts on small parts.

The Rockler Table Saw Small Parts Sled provides zero-clearance support for small workpieces, and it incorporates an innovative drop-off ramp that allows cut pieces to gently fall away from the blade onto the sled platform. This feature solves the perennial problem of small pieces being nicked and flung across the shop by the spinning blade. The Small Parts Sled is guided by an integral miter bar that slides in standard 3/4" x 3/8" miter slots.

"Anyone who has tried to cut small pieces like dowels or thin moldings knows what happens when the piece catches on the blade – it goes flying," said Steve Krohmer, Rockler's vice president of new products. "You're lucky if you can find it, and often it's too damaged to use. The Rockler Small Parts Sled offers greater control throughout the cut."

The sled features a low-friction melamine-coated MDF platform with front and rear fences. Universal T-tracks run the length of the fences for attaching stops and the clear blade guard, which helps keep the user's hands away from the cutting area. Another T-track runs perpendicular to the fences for securing hold-downs. A safety stop with expandable miter bar is included; when positioned at the front of the saw, it prevents the sled from being pushed so far that the blade extends out the back beyond the blade guard.

The Rockler Table Saw Small Parts Sled (55916) is priced at $69.99 and can be purchased at Rockler.com or at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide, as well as through the Rockler catalog. For store locations or a free catalog, visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.

