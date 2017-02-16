Img Link’s remarkable new services now available across North America

Img Link, one of North America’s premier web development and advertising service organizations, announced their completed expansion of OneLookOnline.com into the United States.

“It was important for us to make OneLookOnline.com, one of our most popular services in Canada, available to every business across North America. We enjoyed remarkable success with the roll-out of ContractorImages.com earlier this year and intend on using the knowledge gained from that experience as a guiding framework moving forward to expand the service.”

Img Link was quick to point out some of the enhancements and design changes for the undertaking.

“We wanted to create an entirely new customer experience with this launch. We already have a solid record of achieving first page Google results for many of our customers with detailed and wide-ranging profile information. Late last year, we also changed the way businesses communicate with their customers with the introduction of the revolutionary SMS Live Chat service.”

“It was important for us to add features over and above what our clients have come to expect from us and I think we have done exactly that”

Two of the standout services that are currently available according to to the company are a collection of complimentary management apps and video advertising services.

“What’s really great about the apps is they work with almost any business model. We designed them with a broad purpose and can help them manage their organizations expenses and create estimates for their customers. They are free to download and easy to use.”

“For new qualifying signups, we also create two custom video advertisements that are available for download right from the Management Center page. These are videos clients can use for their marketing campaigns, social media profiles or any other marketing programs they engage in outside of our ecosystem.”

According to sources within Img Link, clients can expect continued improvements to the entire lineup of advertising services throughout the current year and beyond.

“We really feel as though we’ve reinvented our purpose in terms of how we can add value to the marketplace and you can expect more to come in the immediate future.”

For more information please visit http://www.imglinkonline.com or call 1-800-332-0675