RiVidium, Inc., an innovative technologies and human resources management consulting firm, announced today that it is pleased to be the Platinum Sponsor of George Washington University's School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) 2017 SEAS Student R&D Showcase. Manny Rivera, RiVidium's founder and CEO, will be the Keynote Speaker at this year's R&D Showcase.

Mr. Rivera, an Alumnus of SEAS, will speak at the 2017 R&D Showcase as an example of how an education from SEAS can translate into a successful career in innovation and creation of new technology products. Mr. Rivera's speech will focus on his path to becoming a technology innovator from his work in the Army through his founding and growth of RiVidium - enhanced by his SEAS education.

"This is our 6th year sponsoring and participating in the R&D Showcase and I am excited to return to SEAS and George Washington University and take part in this year's event. SEAS is where I learned to harness my curiosity and desire to find new, better ways to use technology to accelerate operations, improve cyber-security and enhance the lives of people across the world," Mr. Rivera commented when asked about his participation in this year's R&D Showcase. "Visiting the students and evaluating their ideas is going to be a real thrill for me, who knows, I may find RiVidium's next hot developer at the Showcase..." Mr. Rivera continued.

The 2017 SEAS Student R&D Showcase will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Science and Engineering Hall (SEH) at the main Foggy Bottom campus of George Washington University. Mr. Rivera's speech will take place just before the awards to SEAS students of over $48,000 in prize money sponsored by RiVidium. The R&D Showcase will also include an entrepreneurship competition and part of an innovation competition where students will show what they can do with a Raspberry Pi 3 computer and their imagination.

About RiVidium Inc.

RiVidium Inc., an SBA 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a company focused on providing cutting-edge cyber-security, emerging technologies and human resources to both public and private sector clients. Human resources, software development, integration, and testing are just a few of the capabilities RiVidium brings to the table. Our team is adept in enterprise architecture development, data strategy, portfolio and program management, systems engineering, security, biometrics, data center consolidation, cloud computing, Research & Development (R&D), and web portal designs. For more information visit us at: http://www.rividium.com.