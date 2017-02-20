Contact Center Service Consultancy Expands to India

Taylor Reach attributes its success of our company and clients’ companies, to the expertise of our consultants.

Mr. Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer of The Taylor Reach Group, Inc., today announced that the company was expanding to India, with the addition of Anand Morab to the Contact Center, Call Center and Customer Experience solutions firm. The company’s newest addition to the team will allow Taylor Reach to extend their consulting expertise to support brands operating in India.

“Anand brings substantial contact center and leading edge training development to Taylor Reach”, Taylor said. “Having supported the customer experience for more than 20 years, Anand is highly experienced with consulting, program development, management, adult learning and so much more.”

In the past, Morab has progressed through consulting and leadership roles; all while driving change by implementing leading, internal communication systems and processes, as well as cutting-edge knowledge management initiatives. Taylor Stated, “Working with myself and the Taylor Reach team, Anand lead and developed the training program for one of the top media organizations in the world!”

Taylor states, “Our team is ecstatic to have Anand on board, delivering consulting expertise, to organizations throughout India, on Customer Service, Analytics and Call and Contact Centers. His customer service and technological experience will benefit our partners and contribute to our mission of improving call center operations and customer experience within our client organizations.”

Anand holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education Design. With such knowledge, he is pursuing leveraging the emerging technologies (AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning with neural networks etc.) into customer experience, call center and contact center domains.

“Taylor Reach attributes its success of our company and clients’ companies, to the expertise of our consultants; each offering more than twenty years of management experience and hands-on operations. Anand’s contact center and technology experience will secure Taylor Reach’s continuance of assisting clients to meet and exceed their call center and customer service goals.” Taylor said, “Anand is a fantastic addition to our team.”

About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. – A global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm. Taylor Reach serves client organizations with anywhere from 5 to 10,000+ agents: SMB’s, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges.

