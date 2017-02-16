"“We are pleased to build on our past success with this meeting and extend the program to additional cities.” -David Heckard

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE™), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, today announces the 7th Annual Directions in Pharmacy® Meeting that will take place in four cities in spring 2017. Pharmacists can earn 7 CE credits for attending the conference.

In making the announcement, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™, president, David Heckard, said, “We are pleased to build on our past success with this meeting and extend the program to additional cities.”

The spring 2017 dates for the 7th Annual Directions in Pharmacy® Meeting are as follows:



March 18, 2017: Westin Princeton, Princeton, NJ

April 1, 2017: Sheraton Park Hotel, Anaheim, CA

April 22, 2017: Dallas Marriott City Center, Dallas, TX

May 13, 2017: Chicago Marriott O’Hare, Chicago, IL

The one-day conference will provide pharmacists with presentations from nationally recognized faculty who will address new and emerging treatment options and provide practical strategies to patient management. Topics on this year’s agenda include diabetes, heart failure, asthma, pain management, and naloxone. The agenda is still being updated and additional topics will be added. The meeting also offers complimentary breakfast and buffet lunch, and access to all exhibits. For more information and to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pharmacytimes.org/dip2017.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE™) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Our print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so that they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE™, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.