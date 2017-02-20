Through our analysis of the survey data year over year to create this report, workers are empowered to evaluate their career paths in light of industry trends, which leads to more informed decision-making.

Since 2014, the number of healthcare IT (HIT) professionals who reported feeling “extremely optimistic” about their career opportunities increased by 47 percent. That optimism may be fueling their career choices as well, as new research shows that during that time period HIT contractors and consultants who declined considering a full-time position increased by 25 percent, and the number of full-time employees who would consider consulting has hovered around 70 percent over two years. These trends and others are revealed in Pivot Point Consulting’s 2017 Healthcare IT Market Report released today during the exhibition hall opening at the HIMSS17 Conference and Exhibition in Booth #723.

Greythorn, a healthcare staffing solutions firm, has released market reports for the past five years covering issues of compensation, benefits packages and career motivation. At the end of 2016, the company was acquired and merged with Pivot Point Consulting to form Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company. This year’s market report reflects its new name, and marks the first time historical data has been analyzed to identify industry trends, offering a broader picture of what is happening within the health IT industry.

More than 800 HIT professionals, made up of consultants (66 percent) and full-time employees (35 percent), responded to the 2016 online survey.

“The market reports we’ve published have provided healthcare IT professionals an opportunity to benchmark their compensation packages and skill sets. It has also allowed employers to identify what constitutes a competitive offer for top talent,” explained Ben Weber, Managing Partner, Pivot Point Consulting explained. “Through our analysis of the survey data year over year to create this report, workers are empowered to evaluate their career paths in light of industry trends, which leads to more informed decision-making.”

Other key findings in the 2017 Healthcare IT Market Report include:



Approximately 57 percent of HIT professionals are satisfied with their current role.

HIT professionals are trending back toward a shorter work week. A 9 percent increase of survey participants since 2014 report working 31 to 45 hours. All categories for work weeks longer than 45 hours show decline year-over-year—except for those working 60-plus hours.

While factors like job security have become less important since 2014, research shows that over the same time period job seekers have begun to prioritize bonuses (28 percent increase), the commute (21 percent increase), and challenging and interesting work (17 percent increase).

For recruiters and human resource employees seeking skilled candidates and for HIT professionals considering their next career move, the market report divulges insightful trends of both full-time and contract employees.

