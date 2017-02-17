Ivy Mobility, a leader in the software-as-a-service industry, has added a new member to its global advisory board. The role of the global advisory board is to give the company guidance on what global trends to follow, what business strategies to adopt, and what new technologies to offer. All board members have expertise in one or more areas of business and information technology, and they use that expertise to advise the company. Board members attend industry events and meet together several times a year.

The newest member of the board, Francois Demongeot, has exceptional expertise in information technology. "I’m honored to join the Ivy’s Advisory board and keen to bring my IT and consumer goods industry experience to help the strategic development. Ivy’s vision and business offering are already very strong, and in collaboration with other board members, I’m excited to work on the future challenge to provide more added value business services to Ivy’s clients," François Demongeot said.

Biography

Francois Demongeot served in leadership roles of a major international consumer goods company, Mars, for more than 10 years. As VP and CIO of the Petcare Division, he led many business changes program supported by IT, and contributed to transform his division in a truly full service organization. He also served as an IT consultant for Accenture for several years. Francois has helped multinational IT organizations meet business goals and implement better IT strategies in all areas, including finance, supply chain, and market processes.

In 2014, Francois started his own consulting business, Personal IT (é). His business advises IT executives and companies and helps to develop IT start-ups. Francois believes the key to successfully implementing big changes in a complex business environment is keeping employee motivations high. His focus on people and service organization makes him a fantastic asset to the global advisory board of Ivy Mobility.

About Ivy Mobility

Ivy Mobility has been making software-as-a-service applications for the consumer goods industry for 14 years. We are proud to provide our customers with an integrated suite that supports all their business needs: retail execution, direct store delivery, distributor management systems, merchandising, counter sales, and analytics. Our applications allow companies to improve their sales and achieve even more success. We serve over 5.5 million outlets in over 20 countries. For more information about our company and our products, visit our website at http://www.ivymobility.com or follow us on social media.