Jeremy Stoltzfus Joins RPI Consultants Team

Jeremy Stoltzfus Joins RPI. RPI Consultants, a recognized leader in providing Infor Lawson Services, today announced that Jeremy Stoltzfus has joined the company as a Senior Lawson Technical Consultant.

Richard Leigh Stout, Partner at RPI, commented, “We’re extremely excited about Jeremy joining our team. His experience, expertise and engagement have been invaluable to the Lawson community and we’re very much looking forward to employing those talents for our clients and partners.”

Mr. Stoltzfus spent nine years as the Infor Lawson System Administrator for Penn State Health and brought over three years of system administration experience from his prior employment. During his time with Penn State Health, Jeremy implemented LBI, MSCM, Process Flow, Landmark Process Automation, Global HR and Talent Acquisition. He has been through four major application upgrades of the Lawson Suite. Jeremy is very active in the Lawson community. He serves on the board for the Keystone Lawson User group and is an active participant of the Lawson Global User Group board and Infor Customer Experience board.

“For me, RPI’s emphasis on teamwork and collaboration was a key factor in joining the organization,” said Jeremy Stoltzfus. “I have seen firsthand how their clients benefit from that and am excited to be a part of such a strong team. I look forward to building on my years of experience as a customer and taking my skills and knowledge to the next level by being a part of RPI.”

As a recognized thought-leader in the Lawson community, Jeremy is a frequent presenter at Lawson User Groups throughout the country where he has presented on a variety of topics including Landmark Administration, Landmark performance tuning and Process Flow/Automation, among others. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Millersville University.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is a business applications implementation and optimization firm focused on delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. The RPI team includes certified technical and functional experts in Infor Solutions, Lawson, Perceptive Content, Perceptive Capture and Kofax as well as other automation technologies to enhance the procure-to-pay, financial reporting, and human resources processes.

RPI’s model focuses on delivering solutions to specific business problems through on-demand strategic intervention. Our team-based approach allows us to leverage the best resources part-time, on a task-by-task basis, while working closely with our clients to identify opportunities to minimize costs associated with travel and downtime. RPI prides itself on providing customers with the most value for their dollar, delivering value-added information and genuinely caring about the outcome of an engagement.