Nationally recognized tax expert and news media contributor, Andrew Poulos, EA, principal of Poulos Accounting & Consulting, Inc. in Atlanta, Ga, is launching Financial Smarts Network, which is owned by Poulos Productions, LLC.

Poulos, an entrepreneur since graduating college 22 years ago, has pursued various ventures, including producing the QuickBooks Ultimate Lesson Guide DVD Series in 2011, founding a mortgage company, investments in the real estate industry and, most recently, founding Poulos Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 charity that raises money to help families who have a child suffering from cancer and raise awareness for all types of pediatric cancers.

Deeply concerned about America’s financial future, Poulos believes it’s time to educate our youth, in order for America to achieve long-term success. Financial Smarts Network provides valuable financial information each week to help fellow Americans succeed in their quest for living the “American Dream.” Andrew believes it all begins with providing financial education for our youth at a very young age, and not waiting until they are grown adults.

Financial Smarts Network is launching its inaugural episode on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m., ET, with a focus on entrepreneurship. Poulos expects to see a new wave of entrepreneurs under the Trump administration, and believes in focusing on educating aspiring entrepreneurs on how to launch a business and be successful, while also providing invaluable knowledge and expertise to existing small businesses. The show will air every Tuesday at 9 p.m., ET, online at Financial Smarts Network, with a focus on a variety of topics from entrepreneurship, taxes, real estate, mortgage lending, small business and personal finance, investments, economics, politics, and much more. Andrew believes that with today’s technology an online financial show provides the best opportunity for people globally to obtain valuable information that they otherwise can’t view on television.

Poulos has teamed up with his technology colleague, Patrick Albrecht of Resolution21, to produce Financial Smarts Network as an online show using some unique technologies. Andrew will be joined by various guests and co-hosts each week providing information on a variety of topics that affect millions of Americans daily. Joining the Financial Smarts Network team as a co-host and legal expert is Michael J. DeBlis III, Esq., a nationally recognized tax attorney with the DeBlis Law Firm in Bloomfield, NJ. Mr. DeBlis believes in Andrew’s vision of educating our youth, and providing valuable knowledge for entrepreneurs and small business across the country to be successful. Poulos says, “if our youth and small business succeed, then our country succeeds and prosper with opportunities that we have never seen in previous generations.”

About Andrew Poulos

Poulos is an author and speaker in the tax industry, and as news media contributor has appeared on Fox Business Network, One America News Network, and affiliates of CBS and NBC News. As a leading tax expert, he has covered President Trump during the presidential campaign with interviews by CNBC, CBS News, NBC News affiliates, and a cover story in The Suit Magazine, among others.

Poulos’ long-term vision is for Poulos Productions, LLC to expand to a broad range of shows allowing viewers to get the most up to date information not only on financial topics, but other important information that affects our daily lives such as medicine, technology, and health and fitness, among others.