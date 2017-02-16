Make Your Own Drinking Water with Solar

Zero Mass Water, Inc., a Scottsdale, AZ company that is providing clean drinking water to communities around the globe, is making its ecommerce debut with their revolutionary product, SOURCE.

Zero Mass Water makes SOURCE, solar panels that make pure water from vapor in the air. SOURCE water is mineralized, optimizing for great taste. The water is dispensed directly into people’s kitchens - providing families with drinking water.

SOURCE panels are sustainable and don’t require any inputs other than sun and air to produce water daily. Water issues are close to home here in Phoenix where growing demand threatens shortage and chromium 6 contamination levels are higher than anywhere else in the country.

SOURCE panels are installed in arrays from one to many depending on the drinking water demands of a household. A SOURCE purchase will pay for itself in bottled water savings over two to four years.

Each SOURCE panel costs $3,200. When people purchase SOURCE, they share the cost of another panel ($1,600) with Zero Mass Water to be installed for a family with no access to safe water. This is water, democratized.

The democratization of water is the vision of Zero Mass Water CEO Cody Friesen, and is enabled by cutting edge technology that bypasses the need to clean and transport existing water, instead simply pulling it from thin air.

"Access to clean drinking water is a worldwide issue but we are addressing it right here in our home city," says Cody Friesen, CEO of Zero Mass Water. “We believe that SOURCE will go a long way to improve the world’s access to water that is safe to drink -- ultimately improving lives across the globe.”

If you’re interested in purchasing SOURCE for your home, please contact our team at contact(at)zeromasswater(dot)com to learn more about home site requirements.

ABOUT ZERO MASS WATER - Founded in 2014, Zero Mass Water is a renewable water company dedicated to democratizing water with SOURCE, solar panels that make water from air. Led by Cody Friesen, PhD, the company has launched SOURCE on three continents in six countries. Zero Mass Water has partnered with Clinton Global Initiatives, Arizona State University, the Royal Jordanian Court, the Asian Development Bank, and other large organizations to transform the way we access water. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

