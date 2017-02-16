Cloud Services Miami / Fort Lauderdale - AWS Public Sector Partner “We are always striving to provide our customers the best cloud solutions. Our team is excited to be recognized for our work within the public sector and look forward to continuing helping higher ed, K-12, and state government's drive innovation."

CloudHesive already holds numerous certifications and competencies, but they are very excited to announce the latest additions to their collection: The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program and Authorized Government Reseller.

The AWS Public Sector Program shows that CloudHesive has the expertise to operate with state, local and federal government agencies as well as K-12 and higher education institutions. To obtain this level of partnership, you must demonstrate expertise and concrete results for K-12 and/or higher education, as well as government and nonprofit institutions. CloudHesive has exceeded all parameters with stellar references thanks to the diligent team of certified solutions architects and DevOps engineers, as well as certified Cloud Security, SysOps, and SecDevOps engineers.

CloudHesive understands that public sector institutions have unique challenges with highly specific needs that affect the way they make decisions about cloud computing, securing workloads, budget decisions and procurement vehicles required.

CloudHesive can help drive innovation in the K-12 and higher education institutions to get them ahead of the ever-changing world of technology. One such cloud solution that CloudHesive is well versed in is deploying managed student workspaces. These deployments support applications requiring a high level of computing power, but need to operate on lower end hardware, such as Google Chrome books. The AWS Workspaces solution helps higher education institutions continue to leverage their investment in their hardware but provide their students access to faster high end computing power.

In the government space, agencies must support their mission-critical operations with agile and innovative cloud deployments. However, they also have to take stringent compliance and security measures (FISMA, FIPS and FedRAMP mandates) to not compromise on security from inside and outside threats. It's a best practice to leverage a partner that has the expertise of a Public Sector Partner if you operate in the public sector space.

This certification differentiates the partners that are most equipped to provide the solutions necessary for public sector agencies or institutions in the cloud. By choosing to work with a AWS managed service partner in the public-sector partner program, you can be sure that your environments are optimized for your specific needs and uphold the standards for state/local government and higher education. This gives agencies the time to focus on the most pertinent functions of their entity rather than getting bogged down with cloud infrastructure management and oversight.

CloudHesive is an SOC2 audited Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner, Reseller Partner and Managed Services Partner as well. They focus on helping customers securely migrate and manage workloads on multiple cloud platforms. With this latest competency, current and potential customers can rest easy knowing that CloudHesive will offer secure cloud solutions that increase scalability, agility, and flexibility.

About the AWS Public Sector Partner Program:

The Public Sector Partner Program enables partners to accelerate their business growth on AWS through alignment with public sector sales, marketing, partner, and business development teams. The program targets standard and higher tier AWS Consulting and Technology partners with a strong emphasis in public sector, including government, education, and non-profit.

About the AWS Managed Services Partner Program:

The AWS Managed Service Partner Program equips the next generation of MSPs with the tools they need to deliver continuous innovation to customers regarding security, SecDevOps, DevOps, proactive monitoring, and streamlined management of their customers’ environment. Passing the rigorous 14-part, third-party validation audit for the AWS Managed Service Partner program is just another testament to their team’s expertise and commitment to their customers’ success.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting and Managed Services Partner headquartered in Boca Raton / Fort Lauderdale / Miami, Florida but operates globally. They are a cloud solutions and cloud services consulting, DevOps, SecDevOps and cloud managed services provider with a focus on security, reliability, availability, and scalability. CloudHesive services help companies reduce their operating costs and increase productivity while improving their cloud security posture by migrating and securing mission-critical workloads on to Amazon Web Service (AWS) and other cloud partners. CloudHesive partners with the leading cloud providers and security companies to build highly secured, scalable and robust cloud solutions, such as their encryption as a service offering. They architect and manage environments to meet stringent uptime SLAs of up to 99.99%. CloudHesive also offers proprietary tools such as CloudPoxee to help their customers decrease and manage their cloud costs. For more information about CloudHesive, please visit http://www.CloudHesive.com.