Vysk Selected for 2017 IAPP Privacy Tech Vendor Report

Vysk announced today that the company’s technology is included in the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) 2017 Privacy Tech Vendor Report. IAPP, the world's largest information privacy organization, identified companies offering privacy technology solutions — from assessment managers to data discovery tools. The privacy technology market is rapidly rising to meet the needs of organizations around the world, and Vysk is at the forefront, garnering the 2016 IAPP award for Innovation in Technology. IAPP provides the 2017 Privacy Tech Vendor Report as a resource to help organizations navigate the increasingly complex market of new tools and technologies.

Vysk stands out among the companies included in the report for its flagship QS1, a mobile security product that delivers True End-to-End Encrypted (“TruE2E”) secure voice calls by jamming the iPhone’s microphones and using a physically separate audio system and encryption processor to create a completely secure pathway for voice data. The QS1 encrypts all voice data using its own hardware, which ensures that the data is protected before it reaches the compromised environment of the smartphone. Users’ encrypted calls are then transmitted securely over the Vysk Privacy Network to other QS1 users.

“We are honored to be included in the IAPP 2017 Privacy Tech Vendor Report along side cutting-edge privacy companies such as Veritas. While the privacy market is still relatively young, it is amazing to see the growth in new technology as well as the increase in awareness related to the importance of privacy in just the past 12 months.” said Founder and CEO of Vysk, Victor Cocchia.

The IAPP 2017 Privacy Tech Vendor Report also includes insights from a number of privacy company leaders—insights that allow readers to better understand where the privacy market is trending and to highlight new technologies that can help overcome enterprise privacy challenges.

Founded in 2012, Vysk is a market leader and manufacturer of private, secure mobile communications solutions for businesses, governments, and high-profile individuals. In keeping with its mission to redefine and restore privacy in the digital age, Vysk has created a unique suite of hardware, software, and network protection tools to secure users’ mobile data. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Vysk holds more than a dozen patents related to encryption, privacy and security. Visit http://www.vysk.com for more information about Vysk and its products.