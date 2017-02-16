Compliancy Group, VM Racks Debut HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification

HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification

Compliancy Group, in partnership with VM Racks, is proud to debut the new HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification™. The HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification is a powerful tool, issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program and advanced security protocols.

Compliancy Group's web-based compliance solution, The Guard™, has helped thousands of clients nation-wide Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance.

Compliancy Group has partnered with VM Racks to develop an extensive set of advanced security protocols. By addressing these security requirements in conjunction with The Guard, health care professionals can protect their sensitive data to the full extent of the law.

"There's no such thing as certification for HIPAA compliance--either from the government or third-party organizations," said Marc Haskelson, President and CEO of Compliancy Group. "That's why we've partnered with VM Racks to create an independent verification for HIPAA compliance and data security that health care organizations can depend on."

"We provide cost-effective, HIPAA compliant cloud solutions, and our customers depend on us to keep their costs down," said Gil Vidals, CEO of VM Racks. "By partnering with Compliancy Group to develop the HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification, it shows our customers that we don't need to increase their prices in order to pay for high-cost certifications that don't provide them any stronger protection."

The HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification is a cost-effective alternative to high-profile security certification standards like HITRUST. Enterprise organizations have their pick of offerings on the market, but the HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification is a comprehensive, cost-effective solution that small-to-mid-size practices can depend on.

To learn more about Compliancy Group, visit:

HIPAA Compliance Software

Partnering with Compliancy Group HIPAA Seal of Compliance Verification

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit http://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

About VM Racks:

VM Racks is a leading provider of HIPAA compliant solutions that enable government agencies, healthcare providers and business organizations around the world to secure their protected health information from data breaches, threats, and security vulnerabilities. At the core of VM Racks' business is the managed solutions architecture that is included with every product and service. Advanced security measures are needed to ensure HIPAA compliance, and customers trust VM Racks to mitigate risk, actively monitor and protect their infrastructure and ensure that systems stay online at all times. VM Racks provides a portfolio of HIPAA compliant and managed cloud solutions. Visit, call, or follow VM Racks: http://www.vmracks.com