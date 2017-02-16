Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) today announced the acquisition of over 1,000 patent families from Kodak’s iconic portfolio of patented technologies. This extensive portfolio has been acquired from Intellectual Ventures (IV) and will be commercialized by DHE’s subsidiary Monument Peak Ventures. The Kodak portfolio has broad coverage across the United States, Europe and Asia. This patent deal follows on the heels of a series of recent commercialization deals between DHE and global intellectual property powerhouses like Hewlett-Packard and consumer giant Kimberly-Clark.

“We see tremendous untapped value in these technologies, which are part of IV’s broad and diverse portfolio of high-quality IP assets,” said David Pridham, chairman and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises, “and we have developed a comprehensive global plan to commercialize these innovations into ground-breaking new products and services. Besides our large global network of licensees and strategic partners, we have unique channels through which we can put the Kodak innovations to work — including our Monument IP Bank subsidiary, the world’s first IP bank for startups.”

This portfolio covers a vast spectrum of image manipulation, online image management, and camera hardware technologies. Other portions of Kodak’s coveted portfolio have previously been licensed to global leaders in digital imaging, including smartphone makers, online image storage providers, and more recently, drone and autonomous vehicle makers.

“Intellectual Ventures continues to transact with top-flight intellectual property commercialization firms like Dominion Harbor to ensure that our diverse portfolios of patented innovations reach the widest possible set of global customers,” noted Cory Van Arsdale, senior vice president of global licensing at IV. “This is our second deal with the Dominion team in recent months, DHE’s proprietary IPedia patent analysis engine provides actionable intelligence on the best markets, industry sectors, and companies to tap the commercial value of these IP assets.”

