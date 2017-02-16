The need to fill the shortage of inpatient auditors grows by the day, and we are very pleased that Career Step will empower our healthcare decision-maker audience by addressing this serious auditing issue with both information and resources.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, will co-host an advanced learning webinar with RACmonitor on February 23 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. In the webinar “Transitioning Coders to Auditors,” Career Step Vice President of Product Management Laurie McBrierty, MLT, ASCP, will address how inpatient auditors help healthcare organizations minimize risk and ensure accurate coding and reimbursements, and how organizations can train their coders to tackle the auditing role.

“An increasingly complex regulatory environment has created a greater need for inpatient auditors, and several clients have asked how they can fill that need,” Ms. McBrierty said. “This webinar provides the ideal opportunity to answer those questions and educate healthcare providers on why building an inpatient auditing program by providing coders with additional training should be a high priority.”

In the webinar, Ms. McBrierty will discuss Career Step’s three Cs of inpatient auditing, what makes a coder a good candidate for becoming an inpatient auditor and what soft and technical skills an inpatient auditor needs to succeed. The presentation will also include an overview of Career Step’s highly anticipated Inpatient Auditing training program.

Although the webinar will be Career Step’s first partnership with RACmonitor, the education company has a longstanding partnership with the outlet’s sister company ICD10monitor.

“The need to fill the shortage of inpatient auditors grows by the day, and we are very pleased that Career Step will empower our healthcare decision-maker audience by addressing this serious auditing issue with both information and resources,” said Chuck Buck, publisher of RACmonitor. “We are honored to partner with Career Step in providing valuable content that will shed light on how organizations can leverage the wealth of talent and skill already within their coding teams to create a strong inpatient auditing program.”

This advanced learning webinar is intended for HIM directors and C-level decision makers. Register today at https://url.serverdata.net/?a2l6EkbMzIeEgWyaM-l2TZ5HxXGLg61ClV-v46OHfu_licC6wKIGecKtwT-47s88lwqwyUsOzOOfA5jHxhdqxbw~~. To learn more about Career Step’s Inpatient Auditing program, please visit http://corporatetraining.careerstep.com/inpatient-auditing.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7836.