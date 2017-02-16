AIM, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials, will highlight their full range of joining materials including indium and gold/tin solders at Strategies in Light & The LED Show, scheduled to take place February 28 – March 2, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. AIM will be located in booth 810.

AIM’s full range of joining materials includes indium and gold/tin solders for assembly and a wide variety of indium alloys for various applications. These alloys are available in paste, preforms, ribbon, spheres, ingot, wire and foils. AIM Specialty offers LED assembly materials for automotive lighting, general lighting, high brightness LED, LED thermal management and numerous other applications.

Developed by AIM, the REL61™ and REL22™ lead-free solder alloys have been specifically engineered as exceptionally durable alloys for extreme service environments. High thermal demands make REL61 and REL22 ideally suited to LED applications by providing superior thermal cycling performance and lower voids versus other lead-free alloys. REL61 and REL22 have also shown to reduce tin whisker formation and improved strength versus SAC alloys making them ideal for high reliability electronics applications.

To discover all of the products AIM offers, including indium and lead-free solders and to learn more about their revolutionary REL61 and REL22 high reliability solder alloys, visit the company at table 810 at Strategies in Light & The LED Show.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

About AIM Specialty Division

AIM manufactures and supplies solder and braze materials for the electronic, microwave, semiconductor, LED, and photonic industries. Our innovative products and technical support helps our customers to achieve the highest quality and yields in their production processes. For more information about AIM Specialty Materials, please visit http://www.aimspecialty.com.