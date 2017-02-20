Ivy Mobility Inc., a leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions for the consumer goods industry, has announced it is expanding its global advisory board of experts in business and technology. Ivy Mobility is in the business of providing Software as a Service (SaaS) applications that consistently provide growth for customers. Ivy Mobility maintains a position of influence and innovation in the consumer goods technology market by consulting a diverse board of industry thought leaders.

Board members contribute their insight and vision regarding global trends and outlook, strategic development, go-to market channels, and information technology and their relevance to the consumer goods industry. The Board meets multiple times a year, in addition to attending industry and trade events to stay up-to-date with current trends and developments. As a unified body, the Board invigorates Ivy’s R&D and innovation process by consolidating their market and industry expertise. The efforts of the board include making sure Ivy Mobility has the right go to market strategy, and is properly positioned to succeed in new high growth technologies like Analytics, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IOT).

“The Global Advisory Board provides precision thinking and leadership to Ivy’s innovation process. As a group of consumer goods and technology thinkers, each member brings insights from a diverse background in retail execution, direct store delivery, and enterprise mobility,” said Rajiv Prabhakar, Founder, and Director of Ivy Mobility.

Adhiraj Sarin is an engineer with decades of experience in a variety of multinational industries. For 25 years, Sarin worked with and lead several divisions within Unilever in India, including foods, detergents, and seeds and fertilizers. He served as Managing Director of Bombay Dying textiles, followed by Tube Investments of India, which manufactured safety critical steel components for the automobile industry. Sarin went on to fill the role of CEO of Bunge India, leading the company in profitable growth for seven years. Most recently, he was CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, an agricultural goods business.

Adhiraj Sarin holds a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. His keen interest in science and technology has influenced his skills in business strategy, planning, management, and development for over 30 years. A forward-thinking and analytical leader, Sarin is dedicated to positive change and relationship management.

With an industry-diverse background and extensive technology and engineering experience, Sarin will be an asset to Ivy Mobility’s Global Advisory Board. Throughout his career, he has believed in three factors for success: identifying opportunities for the future, identifying good people, and having a bias for action. Those principles are essential to growth for any industry and Adhiraj Sarin’s insight and experience will contribute to the continued success of Ivy Mobility.

About Ivy Mobility

Ivy Mobility has been making software-as-a-service applications for the consumer goods industry for 14 years. We are proud to provide our customers with an integrated suite that supports all their business needs: retail execution, direct store delivery, distributor management systems, merchandising, counter sales, and analytics. Our applications allow companies to improve their sales and achieve even more success. We serve over 5.5 million outlets in over 20 countries. For more information about our company and our products, visit our website at http://www.ivymobility.com or follow us on social media.