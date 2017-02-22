New affordable condominiums are now available at Traditions at Chesterfield. To obtain an application, call 609.424.0026. “Our goal is to bring affordable, quality housing with award-winning, neo traditional designs to Chesterfield,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield.

Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning community within the 500-acre Old York Village in Burlington County, is pleased to offer three affordable condominiums at Traditions at Chesterfield. These income-restricted two- and three-bedroom condominiums with one-car garages are available to qualified applicants whose combined income meets affordable housing criteria.

Traditions at Chesterfield has two, two-bedroom units available (one low income and one moderate income) and one, three-bedroom low income unit. The two-bedroom low income unit is priced at $73,743, and the two-bedroom moderate income unit is priced at $125,225. The three-bedroom low income unit is priced at $92,058. Please reference “Maximum Income Levels” chart for qualifications. Minimum income, credit criteria and other restrictions apply.

“Our goal is to bring affordable, quality housing with award-winning, neo traditional designs to Chesterfield,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. “Anyone interested in these income-restricted homes are encouraged to call today to obtain an application.”

Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted “#1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County” by Philadelphia Magazine. Situated within Old York Village, the community is within walking distance of parks, a playground, biking trails, open space and future retail.

The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Six Flags Great Adventure and Mercer County Park and shopping at the Jackson Outlets. A new elementary school is located adjacent to centralized recreation facilities, adding extra convenience for families with young children. “With the convenience of nearby shopping and entertainment and the serenity of guaranteed green space for years to come, it’s a wonderful place for families of all ages to call home,” said Edelman.

Those interested in applying for an affordable condominium at Traditions at Chesterfield should request an application by calling 609.424.0026. The Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ is open from 10am to 5pm daily. For more information, visit http://www.traditionsatchesterfield.com.