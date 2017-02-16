HPOne today has announced the appointment of Michelle Zettergren as the Company’s Chief Sales Officer. Ms. Zettergren will be based in the Trumbull, CT headquarters with responsibility for all sales and account management activities, reporting to HPOne CEO Bill Stapleton.

“Michelle’s experience in the health insurance industry, particularly on the carrier side of the business, will be invaluable in helping HPOne identify and deliver solutions to meet the goals of our customers while expanding our roster of clients. We are excited to add her deep industry knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit to the team, and look forward to her contributing to the growth of the business,” commented Bill Stapleton, CEO of HPOne.

Ms. Zettergren brings over 20 years of experience in the health insurance industry, most recently as the Senior Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for ConnectiCare, a subsidiary of EmblemHealth. In her role, Michelle led ConnectiCare's efforts in the commercial and Medicare segment with ownership for sales, account management, product, underwriting, group reporting, marketing, communications and public relations. During her tenure, ConnectiCare achieved historic levels of membership and #1 market position in Medicare, Individual and Small Group markets. Prior to ConnectiCare, Ms. Zettergren spent nearly 14 years at Anthem in various roles including Regional VP of Underwriting.

About HPOne

Founded in 2006, HPOne is a leading sales and marketing organization that operates across multiple segments of the Medicare and health insurance marketplaces. Using proprietary technology solutions coupled with deep industry knowledge, the company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and contact services for national and regional health plans, operates private exchanges for individual consumers and employer-based group retirees, and manages the largest exclusive Medicare lead generation marketplace in the industry. HPOne’s core differentiation is its exclusive focus on the health insurance industry, bringing innovative and performance-based solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing clients. With four state-of-the-art contact centers around the country and a management team with an average of over 15 years in the health insurance industry, HPOne provides its clients with the solutions they need to profitably grow and manage their business. For more information, visit http://www.HPOne.com.