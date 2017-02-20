Garden Homes Now Open at Traditions at Chesterfield

Garden homes are now open at Traditions at Chesterfield. To learn more or to take advantage of limited-time incentives, call 609.424.0026. “All garden homes have open designs with gourmet-inspired kitchens, a separate laundry area and master bedroom suite,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield.

Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning community in Burlington County, has announced that its new luxury garden homes are now open. Those interested can tour the garden homes and take advantage of this limited-time incentive: Sign a contract on a new garden home and receive a stainless steel appliance package.

Garden homes feature 2-3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage. “All homes have open designs with gourmet-inspired kitchens, a separate laundry area and master bedroom suite,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. “Every unit also comes with a patio or deck.”

Featuring 1,305 to 1,515 sq. ft. of living space, the garden homes are further complemented by designer appointments such as nine-foot first-floor ceilings, Mohawk carpeting in all living areas and brushed nickel light fixtures. Pricing begins in the low $200s for garden homes.

“Discerning homeowners are often attracted to our community because our homes offer award-winning, neo-traditional designs in a quaint neighborhood setting,” said Edelman. “Families have plenty of room to gather in spacious living rooms, our tranquil setting is perfect for enjoying the outdoors and our refined designs feature world-class appointments.”

Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted #1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County by Philadelphia Magazine. Situated within Old York Village, the community is within walking distance of parks, a playground, biking trails, open space and future retail.

The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Six Flags Great Adventure and Mercer County Park and shopping at the Jackson Outlets. A new elementary school is located adjacent to centralized recreation facilities, adding extra convenience for families with young children. “With the convenience of nearby shopping and entertainment and the serenity of guaranteed green space for years to come, it’s a wonderful place for families of all ages to call home,” said Edelman.

Interested homebuyers can visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield). The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Schedule an appointment with an on-site sales consultant by calling 609.424.0026. For more information, visit http://www.traditionsatchesterfield.com.