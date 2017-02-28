Ensuring that all fire protection systems are in place is essential for all kinds of public buildings. While the fire fortunately was contained and no injuries resulted, it is nevertheless a powerful reminder of the importance of making sure that properties housing children and adults are as fire safe as possible.

A February 13 article in the Los Angeles Daily News reports on a fire that damaged a bungalow at Napa Street Elementary School in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Northridge. Fire Protection Group, Inc. (FPG, Inc.) says that, while the fire fortunately was contained and no injuries resulted, it is nevertheless a powerful reminder of the importance of making sure that properties housing children and adults are as fire safe as possible.

FPG, Inc. says that, whether a building is privately or publicly owned, the responsibilities of those in charge are essentially the same. Clearly, those in charge have both a moral and legal responsibility to ensure that both occupants and property are as safe as possible from the threat of a fire. This involves taking steps to prevent a fire from occurring and also making sure that the dangers posed by a fire are minimized. FPG, Inc. notes that there are numerous steps that those in charge of a building need to take, and that the assistance of knowledgeable and experienced experts in the field can be essential.

Specifically, FPG, Inc. adds that they are able to provide services that ensure public and private buildings are compliant with all relevant legal codes while being as safe as possible in terms of protecting lives and property. This means ensuring that all appropriate fire sprinkler and fire extinguisher systems are fully in place and, for taller buildings, standpipes to ensure that firefighters are able to access water on higher floors. It also means ensuring that escape routes are easily accessible to occupants with fire escape ladders where needed, but also clearly marked exits, says FPG, Inc.

The firm adds that they are ready to provide NFPA 25 inspections to ensure that water based fire protection systems are fully operational and up to all relevant regulations and laws. FPG, Inc. adds that its leadership team boasts two widely respected veterans of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD): retired LAFD chief Al Hernandez and Captain Bob Holloway, who was responsible for the department’s construction services area before his retirement. The team also includes general manager and lead engineer George Saadian, a widely respected member of the protection community for decades as well as a noted author, says FPG, Inc. The team notes that, when it comes to ensuring that fire-related incidents are minimized or prevented entirely, experience and expertise makes an enormous difference.

