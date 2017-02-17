Arrowhead Publishers is pleased to announce that a variety of expert panel discussions have been announced for its upcoming 3rd Annual Translational Microbiome Conference. This event, which will take place April 11-13, 2017 in Boston, MA, will unite presenters and attendees from academia, industry, and the government to provide a multi-stakeholder perspective on the latest trends and developments in the microbiome space. For more information, visit: http://www.microbiomeconference.com.

The CEO of CosmosID Inc. Manoj Dadlani will lead the panel on bioinformatics tools for clinical applications in metagenomics, as well as challenges to overcome in the complex clinical and regulatory environments. Panelists will also discuss the dire need for robust bioinformatics tools that can address the complex clinical and regulatory environments.

Co-founder and CEO of Whole Biome, Dr. Colleen Cultcliffe, will be leading a panel discussion on the microbiome and its growing presence in the media. As new therapeutics are being developed, the microbiome industry must find ways to overcome the hype and unrealistic timelines that can be expected by the general public.

Mohan S. Iyer, CBO at Second Genome, will be moderating the panel on pharma companies working in the microbiome industry. He and the panelists will discuss the latest partnerships between the microbiome industry and pharma, and the deals outlook for 2017.

The “Strategies and Risks for Developing Comprehensive Patent and Licensing Strategies” panel will be led by Greg Sieczkiewicz, Managing Director at MPM Capital. This panel will analyze the various challenges and opportunities that organizations will experience when developing a patent portfolio in the microbiome therapeutics industry. They will also discuss what is necessary from a licensing perspective in order to create a successful pharma-biotech relationship.

Director of Research and Development of Reckitt Benckiser, Joe Rubino, will moderate the panel discussion “Time to Put the Hygiene Hypothesis to Rest?”

JP Benya, Vice President Commercial of Assembly Biosciences will lead the panel discussion on commercial challenges and opportunities in the microbiome-based therapeutics industry. By focusing on critical factors to consider when launching a MBT including regulatory considerations, customer expectations, and messaging implications, this panel will provide expert insight into the future of microbiome-based therapeutics.

Arrowhead Publishers’ 3rd Annual Translational Microbiome Conference will continue to focus and build on the challenges and hurdles that companies working in the microbiome space will have to recognize and navigate in order to successfully commercialize their products. With a broad focus spanning multiple disease states (oncology, dermatology, inflammatory disorders, among others), attendees will have the opportunity to hear the leading companies discuss integral components of successful businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.microbiomeconference.com/brochure.

For more information, please contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

john.waslif(at)arrowheadpublishers(dot)com

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701

rachel.donlon(at)arrowheadpublishers(dot)com