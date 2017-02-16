Traditions at Chesterfield Offers Presidents’ Day Savings

Traditions at Chesterfield is offering Presidents’ Day savings on single-family quick delivery homes. Pictured: The Alexandria quick delivery home. To tour available homes, call 609.424.0026. “Our Presidents’ Day promotion allows homebuyers to save money and take advantage of a quick move-in,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield.

Traditions at Chesterfield, a Smart Growth community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Burlington County, has unveiled its highly anticipated Presidents’ Day incentive. Purchase a quick delivery single-family home at the award-winning community by February 28th and receive an additional $10,000 incentive. Call 609-424-0026 for a tour of available homes.

“Our Presidents’ Day promotion allows homebuyers to save money and take advantage of a quick move-in,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. “This is a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers, as well as families looking to settle into a new home right away.” Buyers must use builder’s preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans.

Traditions at Chesterfield currently has three single-family homes available for quick delivery: The Alexandria, Richmond and Roanoke home designs. “These designs boast upgraded features like master bedroom tray ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the foyer, dining room and second floor hall,” said Edelman. “Homes are also located in close proximity to Chesterfield Elementary School, future parks and shopping at Old York Village.”

The Alexandria single-family quick delivery home, located at 40 Canter Place, features 2,982 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. The base price of this home is $453,990, plus a lot premium of $10,000 and an added $28,229 in upgrades. After $32,219 in incentives, the total purchase price is $460,000.

The Richmond single-family quick delivery home, located at 10 Canter Place, features 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. The base price of this home is $452,990, plus a lot premium of $15,000 and an added $26,846 in upgrades. After $34,836 in incentives, the total purchase price is $460,000.

The Roanoke single-family quick delivery home, located at 3 Canter Place, features 2,998 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, three baths and a two-car garage. The base price of this home is $471,990 with an added $37,543 in upgrades. After $29,533 in incentives, the total purchase price of this home is $480,000.

All single-family homes feature award-winning, neo-traditional designs in a quaint neighborhood setting. “Perfect for entertaining, these quick delivery homes offer spacious family rooms and living rooms that feature world-class appointments,” Edelman added.

Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted “#1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County” by Philadelphia Magazine. Situated within Old York Village, the community is in close proximity to parks, a playground, biking trails, open space and future retail.

The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Six Flags Great Adventure and Mercer County Park and shopping at the Jackson Outlets. A new elementary school is located adjacent to centralized recreation facilities, adding extra convenience for families with young children. “With the convenience of nearby shopping and entertainment and the serenity of guaranteed green space for years to come, it’s a wonderful place for families of all ages to call home,” said Edelman.

Interested homebuyers can visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ. The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. To take advantage of these limited-time incentives, schedule an appointment with an on-site sales consultant by calling 609.424.0026. For more information, visit http://www.traditionsatchesterfield.com.