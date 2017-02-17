Savoy Foundation Reports Its Charitable Giving in 2016

AMERICAN FOUNDATION OF SAVOY ORDERS, INCORPORATED Philanthropy is the cornerstone of the Savoy Foundation's values and central to the philosophy of having a meaningful impact by taking meaningful actions.

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated http://www.savoia.org today announced the list of organizations supported through its charitable contributions during 2016. This list includes local, national and international organizations focused on health, human services charities, aid to victims of hurricanes and earthquakes, and education.

Since it was founded in 1991, the Savoy Foundation has been committed to philanthropic initiatives, following the centuries old traditions of the Savoy Orders. The diverse charitable giving list for 2016 included contributions to support four local, national and international charities focused on providing medical, educational and humanitarian assistance, as well as social assistance charities that provide services to those in need and scholarship grants to support university students in the fields of arts/humanities and international studies.

Savoy Foundation President Marco Grassi said, “Philanthropy is the cornerstone of the Savoy Foundation’s values and central to the philosophy of having a meaningful impact by taking meaningful action. Important charitable grants are distributed in the medical, educational and humanitarian assistance fields."

In 2016, the Savoy Foundation provided the following financial support:



America’s VetDogs Program, a subsidiary of the Guide Dog Foundation Inc.: to meet the needs of disabled veterans by providing guide and service dogs specially trained to provide balance, relieve stress or perform other tasks.

Catholic Relief Services Earthquake Response in Central Italy: for relief work in connection with Caritas Italy to meet the immediate needs of families and deliver food and basic necessities in connection with the earthquake response in Central Italy in the towns of Amatrice and Norcia.

Catholic Relief Services Hurricane Response in Haiti: for relief work in connection with Hurricane Response in Haiti by providing emergency shelter materials, drinking water, hygiene kits, cash to families to cover their most immediate needs and living supplies

The New York Foundling’s Camp Felix Program: to improve the quality of life of children in disadvantaged circumstances, to gain self-esteem and to develop life skills with an overnight camp experience each summer, providing a week-long adventure to change their outlook on life, their future, and their sense of pride. Camp Felix is the only overnight camp for children in the child welfare system. The Foundling’s campers immerse themselves in activities that instill feelings of self-confidence, resilience, respect and community.

Savoy Orders Pigott Scholarships: to provide scholarships to college and university students studying in the fields of fine arts/humanities and international studies. International studies scholars participate in the Savoy Foundation NGO program at the United Nations.

Savoy History Lecture Series: to fund a lecture series on subjects relating the Royal House of Savoy and the history of Italy, Italian literature, history, art, science and impact on other countries.

About The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated:

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated, a U.S. charitable 501(c)(3) organization, has three endowments: charitable causes, educational programs and operating expenses. The Savoy Orders Pigott Scholarship was also established by the Foundation to provide financial aid to students in the Humanities and International studies. Annual grants are also made to children’s and hospital programs. In order to raise funds for the support of its activities, the Savoy Foundation sponsors a winter event, Ballo di Savoia (http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13924916.htm) and a spring event, Festa della Primavera. The Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Roster Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Members of the Italian Royal Family, headed by His Royal Highness, Prince Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, actively support, attend and lend their names through formal patronage of the Savoy Foundation’s events. The Foundation also sponsors an annual history series on Italy and the Savoy dynasty which dates back over 1,000 years and is one of the oldest royal families in Europe.

About The American Delegation of Savoy Orders:

The American Delegation of Savoy Orders, (http://www.savoydelegation-usa.org/) which includes the United States of America and Canada, is a part of the Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy, among the oldest orders of chivalry in the world. The Savoy Orders are headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and has over 30 Delegations worldwide that support the ongoing charitable works of these ancient Dynastic Orders of Knighthood and Merit. Their origins and their principles, traditions and humanitarian goals date back a thousand years. HRH Prince Victor Emmanuel, Prince of Naples and Duke of Savoy, is Head of the House of Savoy and Grand Master of the Savoy Orders. His ancestor, King Victor Emmanuel II, united the nation into the Kingdom of Italy between 1861 and 1870 and the Prince’s father, King Umberto II, Italy’s last reigning sovereign, died in 1983.