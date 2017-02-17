"Bringing the brightest, most experienced minds together to discuss the unmet needs of this disease and how to improve treatments will help elevate the awareness of this unusual cancer,” says Eric Liu, MD.

Top neuroendocrine cancer doctors, nurses and specialists from around the world will attend the second annual International Healing NET Foundation Summit from February 21 - 23 in Beaver Creek, CO. It was announced today by Cindy Lovelace, executive director of the Healing NET Foundation (HNF). This marks the Summit’s second year in Beaver Creek, hosting over 60 faculty members and addressing unmet needs of the NET community.

HNF Chief Medical Advisor Eric Liu, MD will co-host the Summit, along with Allen Cohn, MD, and Charles Nutting, DO, who, along with the Summit’s chief physician advisors, will lead individual sessions related to neuroendocrine cancers. HNF will produce a post-conference academic review, along with multiple pieces of content to further educate on neuroendocrine cancers. An inaugural nursing track and patient advocacy panel will also be offered.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual Summit aimed to create high level discussions on NET cancers, and focus on techniques and solutions to the unmet needs of patients,” said Lovelace. “Neuroendocrine tumors and neuroendocrine cancer can be one of the most easily treated cancers, and patients can be managed to live long and productive lives. Outreach and education are critical, and we look forward to working with our colleagues to help demystify this often misdiagnosed, but treatable form of cancer.”

Dr. Liu noted: "Neuroendocrine tumors are a growing problem. Bringing the brightest, most experienced minds together to discuss the unmet needs of this disease and how to improve treatments will help elevate the awareness and standards of this unusual cancer.”

The second annual International HNF Summit is in partnership with The Lynx Group and The Association for Value Based Cancer Care. Summit sponsors include: Novartis, Lexicon, AAA, angiodynamics, NCAN, Bio Theranostics, Halyard Health and Ethicon. The Summit is supported in part by education grants from Ipsen.

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are an unusual set of malignancies that affect patients of all ages, races and backgrounds. The tumors can be difficult to diagnose and can cause many unusual symptoms which lead to improper diagnosis. Neuroendocrine cancer often traverses other multiple diseases requiring the skills of several specialty medical practitioners.

The Healing NET Foundation was founded by Lovelace and Liu with a common desire to bring neuroendocrine cancer from the obscurity of the “cancer that Steve Jobs had” to a level of understanding among medical professionals and the patients they serve that neuroendocrine tumors can be very treatable forms of cancer, but first have to be spotted. Patients are sometimes referred to as “zebras,” as NET is considered a rare disease and no two patients are exactly alike.

The Healing NET Foundation

The Healing NET Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on providing NET education and resources to the medical community, unites researchers and clinicians to examine how patients with NET are diagnosed and treated. To learn more about neuroendocrine tumors, please visit http://www.thehealingnet.org

The Lynx Group

The Lynx Group, one of the fast growing medical education and communications companies, is a global strategic alliance of medical communications and education companies. Through its unique business model, The Lynx Group strives to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. The Lynx Group is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Association for Value-Based Cancer Care, and the Association for Oncology Practice Management. Strategix, part of The Lynx Group umbrella is the in-house agency that leverages the unique access model provided by the broader organization to strategically and effectively deliver tactical execution on behalf of our clients. For more information visit: the-lynx-group.com

The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

The mission of AVBCC is to provide a forum for payers, providers and the entire oncology team to consider and evaluate the cost-value issues particular to cancer treatments and its impact on patient care and outcomes. This unique focus is achieved through discussions and collaborations with those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients and paying for care. AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of cancer patients and their quality of life by discussing, considering and evaluating the value equation of how it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network in order to promote optimal care for patients and their families. For more: http://www.avbcconline.org