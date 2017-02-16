As a company that always strives to provide high-quality, convenient online education and professional training, we at Career Step and Medic-CE look forward to the opportunity to connect with a broader audience through industry events like EMS Today.

Medic-CE, a Career Step company, will exhibit in booth 839 at the EMS Today 2017 conference, hosted by the Journal of Emergency Medical Services, at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City February 23 through 25.

“We are excited about the opportunity to gather with the emergency responder community and discuss the greatest needs facing our industry,” said Judson Smith, Vice President of Continuing Education with Career Step, Medic-CE’s parent company. “This year we are thrilled to showcase our latest courses in a venue so close to Career Step’s home office.”

At this year’s event, Medic-CE representatives will provide information, answer questions and present demonstrations covering the range of trainings Medic-CE offers, including virtual, instructor-led training (VILT), online self-paced courses and its proprietary online learning management platform, which enables agencies to create and deliver customized in-house VILT and online CE courses for their teams.

Medic-CE’s courses help busy EMS professionals train and certify whenever and wherever they can with unlimited access to dynamic training approved by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and accepted by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT).

“As a company that always strives to provide high-quality, convenient online education and professional training, we at Career Step and Medic-CE look forward to the opportunity to connect with a broader audience through industry events like EMS Today,” said Andrew Steward, Career Step Director of Continuing Education. “The healthcare industry is changing rapidly, especially for emergency responders, and so we look forward to listening and learning about new ways we can fill their education and training needs.”

The most recent additions to Medic-CE’s Code3 CME course lineup are 8-hour, 20-hour, 25-hour and 30-hour instructor-led online courses designed to fulfill the new National Continued Competency Program (NCCP)’s national component for certifying EMRs, EMTs, AEMTs and paramedics, respectively.

For more information about Medic-CE’s industry-leading training, please stop by booth 839 at EMS Today 2017 or visit Medic-CE.com.

About Medic-CE

Medic-CE, a Career Step company, provides accredited online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals. Founded in 2006, the company currently serves over 75,000 learners and 200 fire/EMS/ambulance agencies. More than 200 hours of continuing education are available through the company’s powerful learning management system. The company also offers the Code3 CME Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Solution and the option for agencies to add their own in-house continuing education and instructor-led courses to its sophisticated and robust learning platform. More information is available at http://www.medic-ce.com/?uid=170216 or 1-844-800-2304.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers, has more than 150 partnerships with colleges and universities nationwide, offers a variety of continuing education courses for healthcare professionals and has educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals. Career Step provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation and is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and bettering business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7836.