Being included in the MSP Elite 150 is an honor. Inclusion in this list is a testament to our employees’ ability to truly hear what our customers want, then propose, implement and manage the solution that fits their needs.

OneNeck IT Solutions announced today they have been named to the 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. This annual list, published by CRN® (a brand of The Channel Company) recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. The offerings of those on the list, including OneNeck, help their clients navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

“Being included in the MSP Elite 150 is an honor,” says Terry Swanson, president and CEO of OneNeck. “As a managed service provider, our clients are looking for a strategic partner who can help them navigate the spectrum of IT solutions and help them make a sound decision based on their needs. Inclusion in this list is a testament to our employees’ ability to truly hear what our customers want, then propose, implement and manage the solution that fits their needs.”

The list is divided into three categories:

1) MSP Pioneer 250 recognizes companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market;

2) MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and

3) Managed Security 100 recognizes MSPs focused primarily on off-premises, cloud-based security services.

Selected based on growth, OneNeck is included in the Elite 150 MSP list (see slide 22). OneNeck operates top-tier data centers around the U.S. and provides a range of hybrid IT, colocation, ERP application management, managed services and cloud services. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list for continually succeeding in meeting their customers’ changing needs and helping them get the most out of their IT investments.”

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN, now available online.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.