Mohr Partners, Inc., a global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Travis Mason joined the company as a Director in its Dallas/Fort Worth headquarters office. His focus will be on attracting new corporate accounts while servicing existing clients.

Before joining Mohr Partners, Travis spent more than five years as a corporate tenant advisor with Swearingen Realty Group, where he worked on assignments including Cheddar’s Restaurants’ build-to-suit headquarters location at Cypress Waters in Irving, TX.

The executive leadership’s understanding of the changing dynamics in corporate commercial real estate attracted Travis to Mohr Partners. “Mohr Partners attracts highly-specialized professionals to deploy industry-leading technology for its robust, no-conflicts platform,” says Travis. “Ultimately, we offer an ideal mix of talent, technology, and leadership with the confidence and ability to represent international clients.” Travis continues.

“We are thrilled to have Travis join us at Mohr Partners. With his extensive experience in tenant representation and talent for lease negotiation, we expect to see great things coming from him that will positively affect our core business,” says Bob Mohr, Chairman and CEO of Mohr Partners, Inc.

The President of Mohr Partners is also very excited that Travis is here, stating that “Travis has joined us at an ideal time. He will play an integral role in building business in the technology sector,” Bob Shibuya, President of Mohr Partners, Inc.

Travis is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a B.S. in Economics and Finance, and an MBA in Finance/Real Estate.

About Mohr Partners:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with portfolio services including strategic planning, portfolio/lease administration, research and site selection, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis and economic incentives negotiations. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Cheek

Managing Director, Marketing Communications

214 273 8647

jennifer.cheek(at)mohrpartners(dot)com

###

This release may contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and assessments in light of experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements are general business and economic conditions, production delays resulting from lack of regulatory certifications and other factors, competition in our existing and future markets, lack of market acceptance of our products and services, the substantial leverage and debt service resulting from our indebtedness, loss or retirement of key executives and other risks disclosed by us or generally associated with our business.