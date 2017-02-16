For the sixth year in a row, Joel A. Katz, chair of the Global Media & Entertainment Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is the top-ranked entertainment attorney in Billboard magazine’s ‘Power 100’ list of most powerful executives in the music business. This year, Katz is included on the list’s ‘Top 40’ and moved up on the ranking to No. 32. The publication began including attorneys on its list in 2011, and Katz has been ranked in each as the industry’s top attorney.

According to the publication, the ‘Power 100’ list evaluates a variety of factors to determine the rankings which includes the impact on consumer behavior measured by metrics such as chart performance, social media impressions and radio and TV audiences reached, company growth, career trajectory, reputation among peers, and overall impact in the industry.

As part of this year’s ranking, Katz is recognized for some of the biggest deals in the industry including a $600 million pact for The Recording Academy that will keep the GRAMMYs at CBS for another 10 years. Katz also secured a new deal for Universal Music Group Nashville CEO Mike Dungan and worked alongside Ziffren Brittenham's John Branca to complete the sale of the Michael Jackson estate's music-publishing interests to Sony/ATV.

“Joel Katz continually provides top notch legal counsel while producing seamless business results,” said Brian L. Duffy, Chief Executive Officer at Greenberg Traurig. “Year after year, Joel’s well-deserved recognition in Billboard’s ‘Power 100’ list further highlights his dedication to his craft, and we are incredibly proud to have him as a colleague.”

Katz has been called "the dealmaker who thinks outside the box." The world’s most famous entertainers place their trust in him to craft the breakthrough deals that boost their careers, cultivate their talents, and safeguard their assets. His star-studded client roster includes music industry legends from an array of genres, as well as music producers, record companies, concert promoters, and corporate heavy hitters. A powerful force in the entertainment industry, Katz is an energetic and influential contributor who has played a profound role in shaping his profession and also in spearheading philanthropic endeavors in education and in cancer research.

Read the complete Billboard article here.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Entertainment & Media Practice

With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established a highly experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with the business-oriented and dedicated counsel needed to thrive in today’s multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. The entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Lawyers,” Variety’s “Dealmakers Impact Report” and “Legal Impact Report,” Billboard’s “Power Lawyers,” The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.