Wonderlic, Inc. has announced that the Administrative Assistant Specialist (AAS) Program at Iowa Western Community College (IWCC) was selected from a pool of 120 applicants as one of the five recipients of the Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp Scholarship.

The AAS Program is offered by the Continuing Education Business Department. IWCC serves a diverse group of urban workers across all age groups, including students with little or no work experience. A significant portion of the student population consists of older students who may be displaced, as well as workers whose employers have sponsored them for additional training. Individuals from both sides of the Missouri River, Council Bluffs and Omaha, attend the AAS Program.

Patricia S. Donovan, Business/IT Coordinator at IWCC, knows firsthand about the urgent need employers have for job applicants with good soft skills. “The requests from our business and industry advisory and sector boards continue to emphasize our need to establish more soft skills in our coursework.”

As part of the AAS Program, students will be pretested before training begins and then tested afterwards to measure improvement. Therefore, the Scholarship application required IWCC to explain how the Soft Skills Training Bootcamp would be integrated into their existing curriculum to ensure that participants have a meaningful and valuable learning experience.

At IWCC, the Soft Skills Training Bootcamp will be incorporated as a standard part of the AAS Program, and completion will be mandatory. Most students will take the training at the school site, but exceptional students may have the option of training at home.

The Soft Skills Training Bootcamp is competency-based program that provides online and self-paced training with interactive learning experiences to improve soft skills in ten major areas. After completing the training curriculum, students will have the opportunity to take an assessment to qualify for digital badges, which can be used to demonstrate their competency in each skill. IWCC is particularly interested in investigating the impact of digital badges on program participants and local employers.

The Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp modules include:

Interpersonal Skills

Communication Skills

Listening and Nonverbal Communication

Self-Management Skills

Problem Solving

Initiative

Critical Thinking

Professionalism

Teamwork

Cultural Sensitivity

To find out more about the Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp, contact Wonderlic's Competency-Based Solutions Team.

To find out more about IWCC’s Continuing Education and Business Programs, contact Patricia S. Donovan, Business/IT Coordinator at 712-325-3210. Or click here for a description of the Administrative Assistant program.

