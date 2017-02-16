The Wireless Innovation Forum Hosts Workshop, Webinar on CBRS Band

The Wireless Innovation Forum today announced two events focused on the U.S. 3.5GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. The first is a free webinar on 23 February on the newly released signaling protocols and procedures to be used in band. On 30 March, the Forum will host a workshop at IWCE 2017 on Building and Ecosystem for the CBRS Band.

The webinar, featuring speakers from Ericsson, Federated Wireless, Google, and Nokia will provide an overview of and take questions on the Forum’s Spectrum Sharing Committee’s (SSC) recently released standards that are the first of their kind addressing the new FCC Part 96 rules for CBRS. Publication of these standards represents a major milestone for enabling U.S. commercialization of the band. Access to spectrum under the Part 96 rules is managed in the CBRS band through the use of a Spectrum Access System (SAS), which protects incumbents from interference from lower tier priority access license (PAL) and general authorized access (GAA) users, and protects PAL users from interference from other PAL users and GAA users. More information on and registration for the webinar can be found at http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/ssc-protocols-webinar.

The workshop will feature a full day program with leading industry speakers, including:

1) Workshop introduction and video presentation: Nokia, Alphabet, Qualcomm Demonstrate Private LTE Network on CBRS Spectrum by Lee Pucker, CEO, The Wireless Innovation Forum

2) Tutorial Presentation

a. Overview of CBRS: Andy Clegg, Spectrum Engineering Lead, Google Fiber

b. CBRS Standards: Prakash Moorut, North America Spectrum Lead, Nokia

c. CBRS Certification: Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless

d. Transition from Part 90 to Part 96: Panel Discussion/Moderator: Richard Bernhardt, National Spectrum Advisor, WISPA

3) Ecosystem Presentations

a. Comsearch – Mark Gibson

b. Federated Wireless – Kurt Schaubach

c. Google – Andy Clegg

d. Nokia – Chris Stark

e. Telrad – Chris Daniels

f. Ruckus Wireless - Juan Santiago

g. Ericsson - Sree Koratala

h. Cambium Networks - Scott Imhoff

More information on the workshop can be found here: http://bit.ly/IWCEWorkshop.

Announced in February 2015, the SSC supports five working groups, each collaborating working on separate aspects of a common goal: to ensure that the 3.5 GHz band can be successfully commercialized. The SSC working groups are:



Operational and Functional Requirements (Interoperability Focus)

Security Requirements

Protocol Specifications

Testing and Certification

Operations

Wireless Innovation Forum’s Spectrum Sharing Committee was specifically formed to develop the solutions and standards that will encourage rapid development of the CBRS ecosystem, protect incumbent operations, and benefit all potential stakeholders in the band. The SSC benefits from participation of a broad-based group that includes wireless carriers, network equipment manufacturers, potential SAS Administrators, satellite operators, existing 3650-3700 MHz band licensees, and other parties with an interest in the 3550 MHz band. The committee has formed multiple sub-groups/task groups, including a Joint WG1/WG3 architecture group and an FSS Incumbent Protection Subgroup under WG1. Participation in the committee’s multiple sub-groups/task groups currently encompasses some 277 participants from over 60 different organizations. Work products from the committee can be found here: http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/ssc-public-files.

The Wireless Innovation Forum welcomes all interested organizations to participate in our committees. To learn more about membership options or to apply for membership in the group please visit: http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/join.

