Gabriel Marketing Group Named a HubSpot Gold Certified Agency Partner

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry’s leading technology marketing and public relations agency for disruptive companies, today announced that it has been named a Gold Certified Agency Partner by HubSpot, one of the world’s leading inbound marketing and sales platforms. HubSpot works hand-in-hand with Agency Partners to grow its business through inbound software, services and support. The Gold Partner status means that the company has achieved significant success for its clients through using HubSpot in combination with other digital marketing initiatives.

"GMG does an incredible job delivering excellent results and attention to detail for their clients,” said Jordan Benjamin, senior partner strategist at HubSpot. “This is what not only makes them one of the fastest growing agencies in the country, but also one of the fastest growing agencies in the HubSpot Partner Program. I look forward to many years of continued success for the mutual clients of HubSpot and GMG."

Gabriel Marketing Group caters exclusively to high-growth technology companies looking to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing and public relations programs. The agency offers forward-thinking digital marketing and content planning and execution as well as a proactive and creative public relations approach to provide an all-around integrated marketing and communications strategy that transforms companies. Over the past several years, GMG has exponentially grown its business by providing inbound marketing strategy and management and implementing strategic HubSpot campaigns for its clients. Over the past three years, GMG tripled the number of clients and aggressively expanded its digital and inbound marketing team, while 13 of its clients have successfully exited through profitable acquisitions.

“Over the past year we have significantly enlarged our digital and inbound marketing team and its offerings, moving offices to accommodate,” said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of GMG. “With our new growth, we are excited and pleased to be able to work in partnership with a powerhouse platform such as HubSpot to continue providing high quality, metrics-driven services to our clients.”

The HubSpot Tier program acknowledges Agency Partners who have introduced inbound messages to clients and flawlessly executed inbound marketing services to the highest standards. Agencies are tiered based on a combination of metrics, monthly recurring revenue acquired and managed, retention, software engagement and actual inbound marketing success. Agencies who are awarded Gold status receive an invitation to HubSpot’s Annual Partner Day Event, free INBOUND Event tickets, early access to new HubSpot products and more. For more information on this program, please visit http://www.hubspot.com/partners/partner-tiers.

About Gabriel Marketing Group



Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is one of the industry’s top integrated marketing and public relations agency that caters exclusively to high-growth, disruptive technology companies looking to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing and communications programs. GMG offers a variety of marketing services designed to impact product adoption and revenue generation immediately, including market strategy consulting, brand development and definition, demand generation including inbound marketing planning and execution, content marketing, public relations, analyst relations, social media strategy and comprehensive digital services such as SEO and web strategy and development. GMG also produces award-winning brands and elements including animations, videos, advertisements and rich text media for its clients. GMG is a member of the Eurocom Worldwide Global PR Network. To learn more about GMG and its services, please visit http://www.gabrielmarketing.com or follow on Twitter @GabrielMrktg.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is the world’s leading inbound marketing and sales platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 10,000 customers in 65 countries use HubSpot’s software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. HubSpot’s inbound marketing software, ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by VentureBeat and G2Crowd, includes social media publishing and monitoring, blogging, SEO, website content management, email marketing, marketing automation, and reporting and analytics, all in one integrated platform. Signals, HubSpot’s award-winning sales application, enables sales and service teams to have more effective conversations with leads, prospects, and customers. HubSpot is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Sydney, Australia, and has been recognized by Inc., Forbes, and Deloitte as one of the world’s fastest-growing companies. Learn more at http://www.hubspot.com