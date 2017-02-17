SiteSeer Technologies market intelligence software We look forward to using the SiteSeer platform to to help us with future store development and help us effectively manage our existing store portfolio.

Mattress Firm, the nation’s leading specialty bedding retailer and a subsidiary of Steinhoff International, has engaged Boise-based SiteSeer Technologies to help build tools to identify growth opportunities across the United States as they strive to expand in the future.

As a longtime user of Site Decision System, the predecessor Software-as-a-Service to SiteSeer Professional, Mattress Firm is augmenting the use of SiteSeer software with SiteSeer’s professional services. The Houston-based retailer has partnered with the SiteSeer team to help them enhance their site selection methodology and better evaluate future growth opportunities.

Danielle Yanskey, COO of SiteSeer Technologies, says that the firm looks forward to helping Mattress Firm achieve its objectives. “Mattress Firm has an impressive history of developing markets both through acquisition and organic growth,” she says. “The SiteSeer team is excited to empower this great company with the tools and insight it needs to meet its growth goals.”

Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm has grown significantly in the past several years. In 2016, it acquired Sleepy’s, the nation’s second largest specialty mattress retailer. Today, Mattress Firm has more than 3,500 company-operated and franchised stores in 49 states.

“We are pleased with our partnership with SiteSeer,” says Randy Carlin, senior vice president of real estate for Mattress Firm. “Our teams have collaborated to develop a robust platform for market analysis that will help us make well-informed real estate strategy decisions. We look forward to using the SiteSeer platform to assist us with future store development and help us effectively manage our existing store portfolio. This partnership is a key component of our goal to make data-driven real estate decisions.”

Learn more about Mattress Firm at http://www.mattressfirm.com.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions through mapping, demographics, custom reporting, analytics, and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes customer intelligence software (ScorePinion), a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro), and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.