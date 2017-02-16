GDS Link to Attend and Exhibit at CFSA’s 17th Annual Conference & Expo

GDS Logo Our credit risk management platform, combined with our credit risk and analytics consulting group, can help lenders more rapidly react to changing market dynamics and continue to increase their portfolios and profitability.

GDS Link, a global provider of credit risk management solutions and consulting for multiple verticals within the financial services industry including marketplace lending, retail finance, alternative financial services, credit card, auto, and business leasing, will be attending and exhibiting at CFSA 2017 Conference & Expo, Feb. 28 – March 2, 2017 at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, Calif.

Representing GDS Link includes Rich Alterman, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Doug Roberts, Vice President, Sales and Marketing and Miguel Florez, Vice President of Credit Risk and Analytics Consulting. GDS will be in the exhibit hall at booth number 210 to network and collaborate with industry peers and to speak with attendees who want to learn more about how GDS Link can help their businesses realize their risk management goals.

“As short-term credit lending continues to experience sustained growth both in terms of loan originations and number of market participants, lenders will need to continue to evolve their risk management practices and enhance their technology,” said Paul Greenwood, President and Co-Founder of GDS Link. “Our credit risk management platform, combined with our credit risk and analytics consulting group, can help lenders more rapidly react to changing market dynamics and continue to increase their portfolios and profitability,” said Greenwood.

According to CFSA, at the industry’s largest gathering of short-term credit lenders and service providers, there is no limit to the contacts you can make, the information you will gather and the insight you will glean. Whether you’re an industry veteran looking to navigate new and complex regulations or new to the industry and looking to build relationships, CFSA's Annual Conference & Expo provides the competitive advantage that every professional needs.

About CFSA

The Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA) was established in 1999 as the national organization for small dollar, short-term lending or payday advances. Now in its 16th year, CFSA works to promote laws and regulations that balance strong consumer protections while preserving access to short-term credit for millions of Americans. Through a code of Best Practices, CFSA members abide by responsible industry practices that ensure customers understand the cost and risk of short-term payday advances to facilitate the best financial decisions. CFSA’s Best Practices is our guarantee to consumers that our members hold themselves to the highest standard of service.

About GDS Link

GDS Link, LLC’s flagship offering, DataView360®, provides its clients, representing multiple verticals within the financial services industry, with the power and flexibility to rapidly implement their credit risk strategies in support of their lending and account management practices. GDS Link’s data bureau and connector gateway provides easy access to a multitude of third-party data sources that can be leveraged throughout the credit lifecycle of a lender’s applicants and customers. GDS Link’s workflow component fulfills a client’s requirements for processing applications that require manual intervention. Our global staff is comprised of individuals with a wide range of credit experience having worked for multiple financial institutions, software companies and data bureaus. Founded in 2006, GDS Link is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with seven international offices including the United Kingdom and Spain. For more information, please visit http://www.gdslink.com.

