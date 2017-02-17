Monogram Partners with Saban Brands, Toei Animation and Viz Media

Saban Brands, Toei Animations & Viz Media partners with Monogram.

Monogram would like to announce their partnership with Saban Brands, Viz Media and Toei Animations. This partnership will expand Monogram’s already vast and growing product lines and incorporate popular licenses like Power Rangers, Japanese Animations Naruto, One Piece and Sailor Moon.

Toei Animations partnership will pave the way for Monogram as we expand our line to the world of Japanese Anime Mangas, Anime and Entertainment by incorporating popular Japanese licenses like Sailor Moon and One Piece. Monogram will be featuring Sailor Moon as one of our 3D Foam Blind Bag collectible Key Rings which will include main characters such as Sailor Moon, Sailor Jupitor, Sailor Mars, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Venus, Chibi Moon, Tuxedo Mask and Luna.

The Japanese anime One Piece, which features a pirate crew fighting crime and bringing justice to the world, will be featured as one of our 3D Foam Blind Bag collectible Key Rings. Characters will include Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Robin, Chopper, Franky, Brook and Usopp. We will be creating two exclusive characters for our Blind Bags which will include Law and Ace. Other great products One Piece will be featured in will include our Pewter Key Rings and Lapel Pin collections.

Following suit after Toei Animations partnership, Viz Media will be providing us with global sensation license Naruto Shippuden. Naruto will be featured as one of our 3D Foam Blind Bag collectible Key Chains. This popular anime features main characters such as Kakashi, Sakura, Minato, Shikamaru, Hinata, Yamato, Jiraiya, Naruto and Lee. Of course we will be creating two exclusive characters that will include an exclusive Naruto using his Chidori and Sasuke with his Sharingan & Rinnegan eyes. Other great products One Piece will be featured in will include our Pewter Key Rings and Lapel Pin collections.

Saban will provide Monogram with the license to Power Rangers and its characters to incorporate into our diverse line of products such as popular 3D Foam Blind Bags, Pewter Key Rings, Magnets, Lapel Pins, Lanyards and Buttons. Characters that will be featured will include the Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, Green Ranger, Yellow Ranger Blue Ranger, Black Ranger, Rita Repulsa, Putty Patroller and Goldar. We will be creating two exclusive characters for our 3D Foam Blind Bag collection, which will include the White Ranger and Lord Zedd.

Monogram has manufactured and sold millions of our products nationwide. Not only are we known for our Blind Bags but we offer the most eclectic selection of collectibles. Most of our products can normally be found at popular retailers such as Hot Topic, Entertainment Earth, Toys R’ US and many more.

About Monogram

Monogram International Inc. has the reputation of being a world leader in quality and bringing licensed characters to life with our wide variety of licensed gift ware, toys, aged collectibles and souvenirs for children and adults of all ages. Monogram International was established in 1971 and it continues to create a faithful brand of merchandises for all our customers around the world.

