“The strategy and creative ideas the Foth agency presented were powerful, and captured the essence of our brand."

Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern has a shiny new ad agency. The Columbus-based casual restaurant company has named Ron Foth Advertising its agency of record following a review. Known for their made-from-scratch menu, hand-crafted cocktails, and friendly neighborhood atmosphere, Rusty Bucket has 24 locations in six states, including Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Colorado. New restaurants have recently opened in Sarasota, Denver and Columbus, and a new location opens in Miami (CityPlace Doral) early 2017. Founded in 2002, privately-owned Rusty Bucket is a sister company of Columbus-based Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

Foth will provide strategic insights, creative development, design, production and media services for the overall brand and individual locations.

“They really understood our business and what makes Rusty Bucket unique,” said President Gary Callicoat. “The strategy and creative ideas the Foth agency presented were powerful, and captured the essence of our brand. We look forward to building our business together.”

“Rusty Bucket is a growing brand, with a great reputation,” said agency Creative Director and SVP Ron Foth Jr. “They’re expanding across the Midwest, the South, and out West. We are so proud to win this exciting piece of new business. And one of the best things? We get to celebrate the new account win at their place, with plenty of those fried pickles and craft beer.”

About Ron Foth Advertising

Ron Foth Advertising is an award-winning, full-service ad agency and production company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1975, Foth offers marketing, branding and digital solutions for clients across the country and around the world, including Wendy’s Restaurants, Safelite AutoGlass, MGM Resorts International, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, San Francisco’s California Academy of Sciences, The Columbus Zoo, Nutramax Laboratories, and others. For more, visit ronfoth.com.

About Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Rusty Bucket, a sister company of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, was founded in 2002 and currently operates 24 locations in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina and Colorado. Rusty Bucket is a nationally-recognized brand with recent accolades, including Technomic's Top 500 Leading U.S. Chain Restaurants, FSR 50's Top 10 Fast Growing, High-Performing Chains, and ranked on Restaurant Business' Future 50 list. Rusty Bucket was also named by Nation's Restaurant News as a 2014 Breakout Brand. For more information, visit MyRustyBucket.com or call 614.621.1105. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.