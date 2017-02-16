DriveWealth Releases Subscription Investing - DriveWealth Unlimited

DriveWealth, LLC (“DriveWealth”) is pleased to announce its newest offering, “DriveWealth Unlimited.” It will provide investors with a low-cost monthly subscription pricing plan, giving them the tools necessary to get started with investing and Make Their Mark!

DriveWealth’s transactional commission structure, henceforth known as “DriveWealth Classic,” is $2.99/trade for whole shares and $0.99/trade for fractional shares. DriveWealth Unlimited makes investing even more affordable by offering users the ability to pay on a subscription basis. For just $5.99 a month, users can invest as often as they want for $0.01/share.*

The availability of DriveWealth Unlimited coupled with real-time fractional share trading allows users to make investing part of their routines. Investors can take advantage of dollar-cost-averaging to build wealth over time through diversified portfolios without worrying about expensive transaction fees. Now when users receive a birthday check for $50 or find a spare $5 in their back pockets they can put that money to work. They can easily and affordably put that money in their DriveWealth portfolios, without being concerned about whether they have enough money to purchase a whole company share and on how much the commission will eat into their investments.

DriveWealth Unlimited members will enjoy other perks in addition to the monthly pricing model. Investors who are more advanced and have a substantial amount of investing experience can utilize DriveWealth’s real-time margin. DriveWealth Unlimited members who qualify for margin accounts will have access to real-time margin at a lower rate than classic users. Real-time margin gives more experienced investors the ability to trade on leverage with increased control and transparency, relative to traditional margin accounts. Furthermore, since DriveWealth Unlimited was created to help investors build their portfolios with as little friction as possible, Unlimited members will also receive $5 worth of stock of DriveWealth’s choice every year on their birthday.

DriveWealth Unlimited is for the new-age investor who wants to invest efficiently and affordably while building a diversified portfolio for the future. Users have access to all the rich features in the intuitive app, which makes investing a habit they won’t want to break.

About DriveWealth:

DriveWealth, LLC (http://www.drivewealth.com), member FINRA and SIPC, is a mobile executing and clearing broker-dealer for retail and institutional customers and provides a low-cost, easy-to-use US equities investing platform to individuals worldwide. DriveWealth also partners with businesses around the world to offer its technology solutions as a Service platform, which allows global financial institutions to give their clients access to US listed securities.

*Additional pass-through fees include SEC and TAF, other fees may apply.